When the Twizy takes itself for an F1!

Do you like F1, but prefer to drive electric? You can combine the two with this F1-look Renault Twizy.

Do you remember the Renault Sport Twizy F1 Concept presented by the manufacturer in 2013? Well if the concept car was of course never marketed, the English Oakley Design decided to make their own version.

The result is quite surprising. Little Twizy turns into a racing car, at least apparently. Inspired by the official version of Renault Sport, the English started with a basic Renault Twizy.

They have thus built 5 copies with a look quite close to the concept car. Between an oversized spoiler and a large diffuser at the rear, the Twizy almost takes itself for a Formula 1.





Renault Sport Twizy F1 Concept presented at VET 2015

There are also mirrors of a real Formula 1 while the central tightening wheels come from Formula 2. At the front, there is a spoiler supposed to increase aerodynamic downforce. Under this body, for the less sulphurous, the 17 horsepower engine and 6.1 kWh battery have not undergone any modification.

The Oakley Design Renault Twizy exists in 5 copies. One of them sold yesterday at an auction. The copy sold for £ 27,500, or around € 20,500.