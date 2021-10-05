Where is the Mbappé file, still coveted by Real Madrid

Still at the end of his contract in June 2022, Kylian Mbappé remains Real Madrid’s priority target for next season. Despite everything, PSG continues to believe that an extension is still possible. A new proposal will undoubtedly be formulated.

Kylian Mbappé spoke at length to RMC Sport, in his event interview for Rothen ignites. But today, a question remains: what future for him at Paris Saint-Germain? Three months from the opening of the winter transfer window, and less than a year from the end of the contract of the French world champion, PSG is sticking to its positions. And according to information from RMC Sport, the capital club do not despair of extending the 22-year-old striker.

Parisian management could make a new proposal. For a short period, and for an amount similar to the last offer made in August. This already made him the highest paid player in the workforce.





Perez expects news soon

But the competition will be tough. Real Madrid could return to the charge. Florentino Perez told the Spanish press that he expected to have “news” from Kylian Mbappé in January, the month from which players at the end of their contract can freely join another club for an effective departure in the 1st July. The president of Real Madrid then clarified his thoughts to RMC Sport, explaining that he wanted to talk about “next year” and not necessarily the month of January.

Leonardo, the sporting director of PSG, has in any case asked that these Madrid media outings cease immediately. “This new exit is just in the continuity of a lack of respect towards the PSG and towards Kylian. (…) Let it stop! Kylian is a player of Paris Saint-Germain and the club intends well that this relation lasts “said the Brazilian leader.

However, the Spanish capital remains the preferred base for Kylian Mbappé, who told RMC Sport that he had requested his departure at the end of July last summer. “It was a desire, a personal conviction, that for me it was perhaps the moment,” he said, believing that his “time was over” in Paris.