White dwarfs become magnetic as they age

Sometimes, to better understand a phenomenon, it is enough to broaden its spectrum. This is what astronomers have done. They observed white dwarfs of all ages and masses to find that these dying stars acquire their magnetic field during their cooling phase.

In our Milky Way, almost all stars will end their life as a white dwarf. Objects much denser than classic stars. The astronomers even estimate that a teaspoon of white dwarf could weigh up to a ton! And if they know that these objects have a magnetic field, they still do not know at what moment of their evolution it appears, how it changes during the cooling phase of the white dwarf or even, what are the mechanisms which are at the origin of it.

To advance in our understanding of physical from white dwarfs, from astronomers of the Armagh Observatory (Northern Ireland) and the University of Western Ontario (Canada) decided to search, in the Gaia catalog, all the white dwarfs located in a volume about 65 light years around our Sun. All of them, including the less bright ones. And therefore also the oldest.

Because you should know that white dwarfs cool down over time. They become less and less luminous. Thus, by promoting so far the study of the brightest white dwarfs, astronomers have also focused on the youngest of them. And the less massive. But, in the Gaia catalog, the researchers observed a hundred new white dwarfs – two-thirds of their sample, all the same. Objects that they studied using a spectropolarimeter – knowing that simple spectroscopic techniques would not be sensitive enough – in order to measure the magnetic field.

Exciting science news! Long time CFHT user John Landstreet from Western University and Stefano Bagnulo from @armaghplanet published a paper Friday describing the results of a white dwarf survey using ESPaDOns, ISIS at the William Herschel Telescope and FORS2 at ESO Astronomy. pic.twitter.com/nZcIk5tIko

Still answers to be found

Astronomers note that magnetic fields are rare in the early life of a white dwarf. And that they show no obvious signs of diminishing. Signs that magnetic fields are not intrinsic characteristics of white dwarfs. But they are either generated or brought to the surface during the cooling phase of the dying star.

The researchers also show that the frequency The presence of a magnetic field increases with the mass of the star and that the fields appear more frequently after the carbon-oxygen nucleus has started to crystallize. The weakest magnetic fields observed on white dwarfs can be explained by a mechanism dynamo. The mechanism could also produce stronger fields than the researchers thought.

But, the problem: the rapid turnover required bydynamo effect is generally not seen on white dwarfs. And the magnetic fields observed sometimes reach several hundreds of millions of Gauss. Now the physicists know that the dynamo phenomenon cannot be invoked for magnetic fields of more than 0.1 million Gauss. Thus, other studies should attempt to unravel the problem.

