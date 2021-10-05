“who are the second hands that can benefit from the” free “gray card?

To speak of a “free” gray card is indeed abusive. Because the price of this document is actually the sum of four taxes and a fee: the regional tax (Y.1), the transport vehicle surcharge (Y.2), the CO2 passenger vehicle penalty (Y.3 ), the fixed charge (Y.4) and the routing charge (Y.5). The total is the price to pay.

Thus, it is more accurate to speak of the free “regional tax Y.1”. Because it is this which can be offered to you (or not) by the regions, the others are incompressible.

For example, the fixed tax is € 11, and the transport fee is € 2.76 (the CO2 penalty does not apply to second-hand vehicles, and the transport vehicle surcharge only for N1, N2 and N3 trucks and vans). Suddenly, even “free”, the card will not be, since you will pay a minimum of € 13.76. Well, it’s better than paying full price …

Getting back to the heart of the matter, what are the vehicles for which the regional tax is offered? Without surprise, these are “clean” or “clean” vehicles, which the government and administration wish to promote.

Two types of “clean” vehicles, and some less generous regions

But there are differences between the two, then regional differences.

To start, “clean” vehicles, ie whose “energy” field (P.3) on the gray card indicates electric car (EL), hydrogen (H2) or a combination of both (HE and HH), are totally exempt from regional tax, regardless of the region (metropolitan area or DOM-TOM).











Then there is “clean” vehicles, this time the simple or rechargeable gasoline-electric or diesel-electric hybrids or operating, exclusively or not, with natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or superethanol E85. The energy codes are: EE, EH, GL, GH, GP, ER, EG, EQ, G2, PE, PH, FE, GN, EN, GF, 1A, EM, EP, GM, GQ, NE, NH. Yes, there is a bunch.

For these last ones, almost all regions are 100% exempt, except the French overseas departments and territories, which offer no advantage, and Brittany and Center-Val de Loire, which only offer – 50%.

The new owners of these exempt cars on occasion can thus make great savings on registration, knowing that the price of the fiscal horse varies between € 27 in Corsica and € 51.20 in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

Finally, be aware that a registration request is “free” (with the same downside as above, therefore 13.76 € to be paid in reality, with some exceptions) in the following cases:

Duplicate of a gray card

Change of address (€ 2.76 only)

Change in marital status (marriage, divorce, widowhood, conclusion or dissolution of a Pacs)

Correction of entry error on the certificate (0 €, only case where the gray card is completely free, the administration does not make you pay for its errors, that’s good)

Allocation of a new registration number following theft (only € 2.76)

Use of all the spaces reserved for technical controls

Modification of the technical characteristics of the vehicle

Modification of vehicle use

Change of corporate name of a company or association

Passage in a vintage vehicle

Vehicle acquired to replace a vehicle destroyed during a natural disaster (gray card and duplicate)

A question about the field of occasion? Do not hesitate to send it to us by writing an email to: question. Occasion@caradisiac.com. She could be selected to appear in this new section.