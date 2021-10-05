why the Google Pixels do not yet have the stable version yet already ready

Android 12 has been available in a stable version since Monday, but Google Pixel smartphones are not yet eligible. A spokesperson for the firm explains why they too will have to wait before being endowed with it and it is rather commendable.

The stable version of Android 12 is officially available, but not for the general public. This is a surprising fact, because usually, when the latest version of its OS is ready, it immediately lands on Google Pixel smartphones. However, the version released from beta is only available on AOSP (Android Open Source Project), mainly intended for third-party manufacturers.

Google adds the finishing touches

Why have you acted like this this year? A Google spokesperson, quoted by XDA Developers, gives an explanation: the teams of the firm bring “the final touch to a special version with ‘Pixel-exclusive’ and ‘Pixel-first’ experiences on Android 12“.

The representative of the Mountain View firm refers to the functions available only or primarily on the Google Pixels. We are thinking in particular of the personalized Material You design.

” In the next weeks “

In other words, Google has finished building the Android 12 house, but has yet to install all of the furniture in the Pixel Room.





Also, it is good to know that if you are already enjoying the beta 5 of Android 12, the update to the stable version will not be very large. On the other hand, if you take the plunge directly from Android 11, you will have to deal with a longer download.

Finally, also know that Google says that Android 12 in stable will land on the Pixels “in the next weeks“. It is not impossible that an official announcement in this direction will be made on the sidelines of the presentation of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.