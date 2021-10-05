“Winning the war before the war”, new strategy of the French army

The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Thierry Burkhard, during a press conference in Paris, September 16, 2021. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

It’s a way of seeing war who should react. As he took office this summer, the new Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (CEMA), General Thierry Burkhard, presented his “strategic vision” on 1er October, to the upper military hierarchy, and must continue the exercise, Wednesday, October 6, in front of the deputies of the defense committee of the National Assembly. A presentation usually quite formal, but which the highest ranking officer of the French army uses this time to develop a concept breaking with the French tradition of foreign operations: “Win the war before the war. ”





While the arms race continues to worsen all over the world and hybrid conflicts multiply, the formula of the new CEMA reflects the desire to move forward in areas hitherto fairly marginal or little assumed within the armed forces. : in particular the influence and the informational struggle (computer influence struggle, or LII). Fields of action in which Russia, Turkey and China have long been positioned, but where General Burkhard now wishes to engage France in a more uninhibited manner, while defending its status as “Power of balance”.

“Before, conflicts were part of a ‘peace-crisis-war’ scheme. From now on, it is more of a “competition-contestation-confrontation” triptych, he detailed to the press ahead of his presentation to parliamentarians. Competition has become the normal state, whether in the economic, military, cultural or political field, and so-called peripheral conflicts belong to this competition.. We lived twenty years during which the logic was the engagement on the ground, but today it is not any more the only solution ”, he insisted. And, in this new environment, the war of “Perceptions”, especially through social networks, has become central, according to him.

“High Intensity” Preparation

These comments are part of a more global turn. In the coming days, the Ministry of Defense must make public its doctrine on the fight in the information field. During October, the vigilance service for protection against foreign digital interference, attached to the General Secretariat for Defense and National Security, should formalize the appointment of its director and start operating. In addition, on September 29, the think tank on information in the digital age was launched, chaired by sociologist Gérald Bronner.

