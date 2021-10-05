with the breakdown of social networks, the less connected evening of the French

TESTIMONIALS – The blackout that affected billions of Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram users for nearly seven hours on Monday turned a daily life that is sometimes ultra-dependent on these platforms.

Jean just needed to make contact with a friend to cancel a dinner scheduled for the next day. In principle, it’s a matter of a second: just send a message. But not last night. Because on Monday, a giant blackout affected the various social networks of Facebook Inc: Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, but also Instagram were all inaccessible for almost seven hours. An eternity in the world of networks. This is how Jean ended up reaching his friend on LinkedIn. “Strangely, we no longer necessarily have people’s numbers», Notes this 57-year-old director of a publishing company.

A social media outage during an evening may seem trivial. However, she has revealed to some users their dependence on the platforms offered by Facebook to exchange with their loved ones, get information, or simply pass the time. Although she was aware of the breakdown, Manon’s hand, a 25-year-old medical student, automatically went several times in her pocket to grab her phone during the evening. She wanted to check on her phone if the last message for her brother on WhatsApp had finally been sent, or if the Instagram feed had not refreshed. “Finally, II took care of myselfShe laughs. “I watched Squid Game, on Netflix“.

This short digital diet was, for Madjid, an almost unexpected opportunity to use his time differently: “I want to share my unique experience»He writes to us. “With these app bugs, I turned off my phone at 9 p.m. and slept 11 hours straight. Like what, it’s good!»Valérie, sales engineer and mother, is equally relieved to have seen the infusion of news forcibly pulled out. With the children, “we just went offline for a night. The opportunity to put down the phones and spend time together. A real happiness: thank you Facebook for this moment of serenity!»She rejoices. An opinion moderately shared by the teenagers who live under their roof, but which allowed them to watch television together “without dual screen, for once“.





Migration to other networks

If some have disconnected, others have just found another medium of exchange. The social networks of competing groups have thus filled up with idle users. On leaving Jean-Baptiste Lulli high school (2nd arrondissement of Paris), four teenage girls laugh about it: “we migrated to Snapchat and TikTok!»They proclaim. The American encrypted messaging Signal also benefited from this postponement: the company was delighted in the evening of the increase in registrations on its network. At the same time, the Russian-born messenger Telegram has climbed to fifth place among the most downloaded free applications – it was previously at 56th.

“In a fairly classic way, yesterday we observed an effect of deporting to other platforms», Confirms Olivier Ertzscheid, lecturer in information sciences at the University of Nantes. “Many people also took to Twitter to talk about the outage, then they returned to announce the end of the outage … We finally talk about it as a strike, as if it were a form of public service that takes place. bugged“.

Facebook group networks have become the digital backbone of many families and organizations. A family discussion on WhatsApp makes it possible to organize visits to the grandparents, a Facebook group serves as a support for a class to discuss homework, an Instagram page is the essential showcase of certain businesses … Failure highlighted the dependence – and therefore the vulnerability – of some on the American group. In total, more than three billion people across the planet have been affected, to varying degrees of intensity depending on their uses. “This breakdown shows the place of the platform in collective spaces, but also intimate», Emphasizes Olivier Ertzscheid. “Do we really have a plan B? Can we do without?“

Simon, a communications student, felt this vulnerability acutely. “Social media addictIt was in progress when the outage started. “The class quickly realized that the Messenger group dedicated to TD [travaux dirigés] was dead and no group discussion was possible», He explains. The evening was dotted with passages on Twitter to verify that the outage was still in progress. “Today, almost all young people chat on networks such as Messenger and WhatsApp to discuss both lessons and everyday life.“, Continues the student, who wonders:”Does Facebook have the monopoly of communication in the world?“