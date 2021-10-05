Without news of her daughter Mindy, Loana makes a radical decision

This Tuesday, October 5, Loana gave an interview to here is in which she confides in her daughter, Mindy. Having no further contact with her, the winner of Loft Story took a radical decision.
Loana’s life is tumultuous. Since winning the first season of Loft Story in 2001, the reality TV star never ceased to chain his disappointments and his problems were on the front page of all the media. The last few months have been particularly difficult. Last spring, she worried her relatives after a first hospitalization following an overdose. A few days later, the ex-Lofteuse was again hospitalized after a drug overdose and found herself plunged into a coma. After a period of convalescence, she tried to get up while spreading herself in the media by accusing the behavior of her former best friend, Sylvie Ortega. After this chaotic period, Loana had granted an interview to here is in which she claims was going “better”. “Everything is fine considering that I am taking my treatment because I am bipolar. My condition has stabilized. I no longer have manic or depressive phases, so I live my life like a normal person “, she had confided, even if her state of health remains very fragile.
“She doesn’t want to have any more contact with me”
In addition to its many problems, Loana no longer sees her daughter, whom she claimed to have placed in the Ddass for lack of income. While she regretted her choice, she tried by all means to reconnect with her, in vain. While her state of health was deteriorating because of her excesses of all kinds, the starlet was hoping for a message from her daughter but the latter gave no sign of life. This Tuesday, October 5 at here is, she seems very saddened by this situation. “She wants to stay in her corner. She doesn’t want to have any more contact with me. I feel like I have the plague. I am not an outcast! After a while, you have to stop! Even if it’s a family member who keeps telling you that she doesn’t want to see you because she doesn’t want to be like you, we let it go. I erased her phone number altogether like that, at least I’m sure I wouldn’t call her back !“she said.
“I drew a line on it”
Having become a grandmother, Eryl Prayer’s friend hoped to see her granddaughter one day. But she quickly became disillusioned. “We saw each other once and I told him: ‘Can I see her?’ And she said: ‘No, you’ll never see her’. It was in a villa, we were alone, the two of us. Already, the conversation had started badly but we had had a good time. Afterwards, it got worse. There, for now, I drew a line on it. I suffered enough that I didn’t bring her up and watch her grow up. Now she pushes me away I cried enough, tortured my brain and my heart so now I prefer to move on “, she blurted out. Now 44 years old, Loana hopes to turn the page and find a prince charming to start a family.