Women’s Champions League: Lyon takes an ideal start against Häcken (0-3), Ada Hegerberg has replayed

They are among the favorites of the new version of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The Fenottes of Olympique Lyonnais started their competition with a clear victory in Gothenburg against BK Häcken (0-3). The goals were scored by Melvin Malard (10th), Catarina Macario (48th) and Stine Larsen against his camp (53rd). After 21 months of absence due to injury, Lyon striker and 2018 Ballon d’Or striker Ada Hegerberg made his comeback on the pitch at the end of the game.

Goal for Malard, dedicated to Majri

They were deprived of Wendie Renard and Amel Majri, injured. The players of Sonia Bompastor, with Amandine Henry in an unusual position of central defender, however, did not give their opponents time to gain confidence. After a hazardous release from the Swedish defender Emma Kullberg, Melvine Malard gave the trend of the meeting by scoring with a nice flat right foot, on a center back from Danielle van de Donk (0-1, 10th).

A goal dedicated by the Lyonnaises to Majri, who seriously injured her left knee on Friday against Bordeaux in D1 Arkema and who will be absent for many months. The shot by Julia Zigiotti Olme (19th) on a service from former Montpellier Stina Blackstenius was the only clearing up of a one-sided first period for the visited team. The imprecision of Malard (44th, 45th + 2) and Signe Bruun, hitting the bar just before the break, being the only variable that kept the Swedes in the game.





Hegerberg is back, finally

On the momentum of their end of the first act, the Lyonnaises made the break as soon as they returned from the locker room thanks to Catarina Macario, on a shot from the right in the box following a nice cross from Selma Bacha badly repelled (0-2, 48th ). The unfortunate Stine Larsen sounded the death knell for his team five minutes later, on a corner from Bacha that she deflected into her own net (0-3, 53 ‘). At the end of the meeting, the Norwegian striker and Ballon d’Or 2018, Ada Hegerberg was able to come into play and participate in the party, twenty-one months after his last football match: the fault of a cruciate ligament injury in the knee right and a stress fracture to the tibia.

All this under the eyes of his sister, the player of AS Rome Andrine Hegerberg and his parents who made the trip to Sweden. The top scorer in the history of the star-studded competition (53 goals) will certainly be keen to better mark her next appearance with her imprint. Good thing, Olympique Lyonnais welcomes Benfica for the second day of the Champions League from next week, Thursday.

