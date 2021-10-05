World War II on PS5 in a realistic game: Hell Let Loose

Hell Let Loose is finally available on PlayStation 5 thanks to the PS + offer! We take this opportunity to offer you a small sequence of homemade gameplay.

Gameplay: The gameplay available above was captured in 4K / 60fps on PS5.

Recently available in the PlayStation Plus offer, Hell Let Loose is a realistic FPS set during the Second World War and, like the Battlefield saga, it offers players to take part in gigantic skirmishes on open maps where two teams of 50 soldiers can compete. However, do not expect to rush headlong into the battlefield, as death can quickly point the tip of its nose here. Instead, you’ll be advised to grope your way, observe the terrain, and try to surprise the enemy, at least if you want to resist more than a handful of seconds.

Just like Battlefield, Hell Let Loose emphasizes cooperation between players. Each squad, made up of six soldiers, must then arm themselves accordingly to leave for the war zone. We advise you to team up with at least a rifleman, a doctor and a machine gunner who notably shoots blankets. Snipers move in tandem. One observes the enemy using his binoculars and sets up spawn points while the other remains focused, his eye in his telescope. In order to reinforce the realistic aspect of the game, also note that the ATH (head-up display) is very discreet. In other words, don’t expect to get information when you’ve taken down an enemy, which can be unsettling in the first few games.





For now, the Hell Let Loose experience is convincing: it effectively immerses the player on the battlefield and allows for great action sequences. However, do not be afraid to frolic for long minutes at the start of the game to reach a point of interest, the maps being very large and the soldiers particularly heavy to handle unlike other games of the same genre.

As a reminder, Hell Let Loose is also available on PC and Xbox Series X | S and is crossplay between consoles, that is to say that PlayStation 5 players can face players with an Xbox Series X | S and vice- versa.