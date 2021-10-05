Xbox Game Pass: The additions (Back 4 Blood ...) and departures (Scourgebringer ...) at the beginning of October

Twice a month, Microsoft Xbox provides an update on the new features and departures that animate the life of the Xbox Game Pass catalog. As we expected, Microsoft has just listed the titles that will arrive or leave during the first half of October.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription, available on PC, Xbox consoles and smartphones, which provides access to an entire catalog of titles, including all Xbox Game Studios games. This offer is available in three formulas: the Game Pass Console at € 9.99, the Game Pass PC at the same price and the Game Pass Ultimate at € 12.99, which gives access to the other two, Xbox Live, cloud gaming, and EA Play titles.

The first half of October has 7 new titles in store for us. Among the most striking, we note the arrival of Back 4 Blood which, as planned, will be included in the catalog as soon as it is released on October 12. From Thursday, fans of horror games will be able to put your hands on the very good Face, while players enjoying Destiny 2 through Game Pass will be able to launch Beyond the Light expansion. But to give you an overview, here is the list of additions:





The arrivals

However, with each wave of additions its share of departures, and six titles will leave the catalog as of October 15. So remember to download them to do them quickly, or finish your game by then.

