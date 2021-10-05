Xbox Game Pass: the additions of early October 2021 dated, with new features as of their launch

They are 8 in number, with for example Totally Accurate Battle Simulator from today, and the already confirmed Back 4 Blood and The Good Life as soon as they are launched. Microsoft take the opportunity to recall the launch of Windows 11 on PC today, and to specify that 6 titles will leave the XGP next week.

Available

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Cloud, Console & PC) ID @ Xbox

Celebrate the official release of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, which was a huge success in its Preview phase! Take control of ancient lands, spooky places and fantastic worlds. Your troops will fight with the most amazing physics you have ever seen, create your own units using the editor or send your army to face your friends in multiplayer.

Shortly

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console & PC) ID @ Xbox – October 7

An adventure game worthy of Monty Python that takes you through a setting full of details made up of hundreds of Renaissance paintings. Begin your quest as an unnamed heroine and hunt down the tyrant Heavenly Peter. On your way, strange characters, astonishing puzzles and not very believable situations await you.

Face (Cloud, Console & PC) ID @ Xbox – October 7

Face is a first person psychological horror game. Explore a mysterious, ever-changing house in a spellbinding world that mixes eerily heartwarming environments with horribly realistic ones, and experience a truly terrifying adventure.

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console & PC) – October 12

Available in Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release. Back 4 Blood is a frenzied, co-op first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. Experience the intense 4-player co-op story campaign, competitive multiplayer that lets you play as a Human or Infested, and frenzied gameplay that keeps you going.

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light (PC) – October 12

Europe holds many secrets from the past, including the dark stasis power. Work with the Unknown Exo to harness this power before Vigris, the Kall of Darkness, hands it over to her fallen forces. Unite with other Guardians to overcome the empire, even if you have to use darkness to do so.

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console & PC) ID @ Xbox – October 14

Discover Ring of Pain, a card game combining roguelike and dungeon exploration. Each of your decisions is important. Are you going to aim for the loot or stab a creature in the back? Meet strange generous friends, choose your equipment wisely, and unlock the secrets of the Ring of Pain.

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC & Xbox Series X | S) ID @ Xbox – October 14

Available in Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release. You play as an elite scientist / commando inside an overpowered mech. Go through a one-way portal to a distant planet, with the goal of establishing a base from which to return to Earth and thus begin colonization. You will need to build a base, extract resources, collect samples and invent new solutions to survive.

The Good Life (Cloud, Console & PC) ID @ Xbox – October 15

Available in Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release. Journalist Naomi Hayward is drowning in debt. Having accepted The Morning Bell newspaper’s request to “unravel the mystery of a small English town”, Naomi finds herself far from her beloved New York and arrives at Rainy Woods, which some have dubbed “the happiest place in the world. world “.

Windows 11 is available

Windows 11 is available around the world. It’s a whole new Windows experience, which you can experience with a free update on compatible Windows 10 PCs. Windows 11 will also come preinstalled on PCs released from today. With sublime graphics and incredible speed, games on Windows 11 will be more beautiful and more enjoyable to play than ever.

The Xbox app is built right into Windows 11, so you can choose, download, and play over 100 quality PC games with Xbox Game Pass for PC (subscription sold separately). The timing is perfect: October kicks off one of the richest quarters in Xbox history, with the arrival of incredible games like Age of Empires IV on October 28, Forza Horizon 5 on November 9, and Halo Infinite on December 8. All of these games will be available in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC on the day they are released. Finally, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can also play over 100 Xbox console games on PC, without having to download them, thanks to the power of Xbox Cloud Gaming (in Beta), via the Xbox app.

To learn more about the benefits of Windows 11, visit the Windows France News Center.

How to use Xbox Cloud Gaming (in Beta) on PC

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now access Xbox Cloud Gaming (in Beta) via the Xbox app on Windows 10 PCs (or later) to experience Xbox Game Pass games! This video will walk you through the PC experience and show you everything you need to know to get started.

In case you missed it





AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console & PC) – Available

In the near future, in Tokyo, Detective Kaname Date is investigating a mysterious serial killer. He must look for clues at the scene of the crimes, but also in his dreams. The title designed by Kotaro Uchikoshi (in charge of the Zero Escape series) and whose character design is signed by Yusuke Kozaki (No More Heroes, the Fire Emblem series) is an adventure in the neo-noir style.

Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console & PC) ID @ Xbox – Available

Dandy Ace is a fast-paced roguelike where you take on the role of a fabulous wizard who uses and combines magic cards, confronting and plundering everything in his path in the hopes of defeating the green-eyed Illusionist, Lele, who trapped him in a cursed mirror. Each part brings new challenges and combinations that you can explore as you get closer to Lele.

Lemnis Gate (Cloud) – Available

Lemnis Gate is a turn-based strategic multiplayer FPS that defies the laws of time. During the 5 alternating rounds unfolding in a 25 second time loop, you call upon the unique abilities of operators specializing in interstellar combat to outclass your opponents in mind-blowing 4-dimensional battles.

Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Console & PC) – Available

Marvel’s Avengers is an original third-person action-adventure game that combines a cinematic story with single-player and co-op modes. You will be able to assemble up to 4 in a row, master extraordinary abilities, customize your ever-growing heroes, and defend the Earth from increasingly terrible threats.

Scarlet Nexus (Cloud, Console & PC) – Available

Discover the futuristic world of New Himuka and join humanity’s last line of defense as a member of the Others Extermination Squad (BEA) with psionic powers. Face strange mutants, experience interconnected stories and unveil several mysteries as the adventures of two powerful heroes of Scarlet Nexus: Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall.

Unsighted (Cloud) ID @ Xbox – Available

Following a long war with humans, Arcadia’s few remaining androids begin to run out of Anima, the energy that provides consciousness to all robots. It is up to you, Alma, to find a way to restore your memory, save your friends, and prevent them from becoming the Unsighted. Explore the huge ruins of Arcadia, use whatever you find – the clock is ticking, they need you.

Downloadable content and updates

Minecraft: Seaside Story – Available

Do you have sea legs? You’ll find out pretty quickly once you need to fish for bass, but also trinkets and treasures! Sell ​​your finds in town or try to catch every type of fish on this relaxing map!

Sea of ​​Thieves Season Four – Available

The latest Season of Sea of ​​Thieves to date allows you to dive into the Sunken Kingdom and its many mysteries, but also to plunder its riches while facing the Sirens and other dangers of the deep. Season Four also features new challenges, cosmetic rewards, titles, achievements, and more!

Wasteland 3: The Sect of the Holy Detonation & the Colorado Collection – Available

Xbox Game Pass members can save up to 10%! Deep in the Cheyenne Mountain military compound, mutant sects worship an ancient deity they call the Holy Detonation: a nuclear blast held in stasis. Xbox Game Pass members can also save up to 20% on the Wasteland Colorado Collection, which includes Wasteland 3, The Battle of Steeltown and The Holy Detonation Sect expansions, as well as Colorado Survival Gear bonus items.

Battlefield 2042: Open Beta Early Access via EA Play – October 6-7

Be among the first to experience the next generation of open warfare in the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. Join the fight on Orbital as diverse specialists capable of using state-of-the-art weapons and vehicles. Early Access will be available October 6-7 if you have pre-ordered or the game or if you are an EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member. You can preinstall the Beta now!

NHL 22 Early Bird Test via EA Play – October 7

The puck will be officially released for NHL 22 on October 15th! EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can hit the ice early starting October 7 for a 10-hour trial. You will also be able to enjoy 10% off pre-orders, as well as monthly rewards for World of Chel mode.

Benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

RuneScape: Skill and Currency Pack – Available

This new Perk for RuneScape offered to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will give you a significant boost! You’ll be leveling up in no time with this pack full of XP boosting items, a massive bag of coins, treasure hunter keys, and a free Xbox-themed companion!

They leave us on October 15

Make sure you take the time to play the following titles before they leave the library. As always, if you don’t want to say goodbye to them, use your Xbox Game Pass membership to save up to 20% and buy them before they go!