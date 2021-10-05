Xbox Game Pass: the month of October begins with Back 4 Blood or the Good Life – News

The game on display will be for many Back 4 Blood, the new license from the creators of Left 4 Dead and Evolve which is the last headline to land in the subscription on the day of its release, October 12. He is not the only one in his batch in this situation since, as we already knew, it is also the case of The Good Life, the latest game from Swery65, and The Riftbreaker, an action game combining survival and basic building. And if Back 4 Blood doesn’t scare you enough, the psychological horror game might be. Face, who will not even wait for Halloween to invite himself to the table of scares. Other releases include well-proven indie games on PC in very different styles, such as point & click The Procession to Calvary and the very YouTube-friendly Totally Accurate Battle Simulator.

In the direction of departures, a sibling of independent games will leave the premises to make room, including Katana Zero. As of October 15, it will also be too late to complete Tales of Vesperia HD, if you ever started it while waiting for Tales of Arise.





| Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass |

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 5

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 7

Face (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 7

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 12

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light (PC) – October 12

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 14

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 14

The Good Life (Cloud, Console, PC) – October 15