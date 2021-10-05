Xbox games to watch in October 2021

If you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, you’re a spoiled gamer since all of these consoles will enjoy a hell of a dose of video games during this ultra-generous October 2021. Third-person action, nasty shooter, extreme sport, cardboard fighting game: really, you’re going to have plenty to take care of and if you ever doubted which apps to buy, we’ve made a little list for you. below. Good reading.

FIFA 22

The month of October starts off very strongly: Electronic Arts’ huge virtual football juggernaut returns and it is called FIFA 22. For this new edition, count on meticulous updates from all teams and players but also significant new features for career and Ultimate Team modes, making the experience denser for ever stronger authenticity. Regular FIFA players shouldn’t be in the least bit of a disorientation. However, on the side of the Xbox Series version, let us note a few additional treats such as technical upgrades on the side of animations, 3D models, artificial intelligence and others with the integration of new technologies. Enough to keep you busy for long hours if you like discipline, that goes without saying.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The game may bring a smile, but it shouldn’t be taken lightly either. Direct competitor of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, this easy-to-access and nagging fighting game is supported by a five-star cast from the famous TV channel and allowing arena fights with icons such as SpongeBob, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Aang from Avatar the Last Airbender, Reptar from the Razmockets or even Nigel Delajungle from the Jungle Family. Like nothing, it could be a nice alternative to the other brawlers already present and potentially a nice surprise.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

The concept of Super Monkey Ball is as old as the world and yet it still hits the mark after all these years. The principle is simple: we must bring our little guy, locked in a ball, from point A to point B on a plateau strewn with pitfalls. A pure and hard platform game, with a watered-down appearance and ultra-generous content since offering for this episode Banana Mania more than 300 levels from the first titles of the franchise, 12 mini-games and even some choice guests like Sonic, Tails or even Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza saga. A sure bet in its field.

Far cry 6

This is undoubtedly one of the big pieces not of this month, but of this year as such, since it is Far Cry 6, an imposing title from Ubisoft on which many hopes are based. An internationally renowned brand that will offer us this time to immerse ourselves in the atmosphere of Yara Island, dominated by dictator Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian). In the skin of Dani Jojas, we will then have to ally with the revolution to lead a muscular guerrilla war in a promising tropical environment which promises to reconnect with the first tropical loves of the series. An FPS playable alone or in online cooperation which may well be very effective.

Back 4 Blood

Suffice to say that Back 4 Blood was expected from a whole community and for quite a while: its developers are none other than Turtle Rock Studios, the illustrious studio behind the Left 4 Dead. Moreover, the firm takes more or less the same concept since we are dealing here with a playable FPS up to four online, asking to cooperate in the face of endless hordes of infected with varied and formidable races. A bloody action game, very nervous and inevitably interesting when you know the expertise of its authors in the matter. Note also the presence of a PvP mode (therefore players against players) where some can directly embody zombies with specific lethal capacities. Nice, some more hemoglobin.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles

After the film’s hit, the Demon Slayer franchise does it again with Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, an action game made in CyberConnect2 (Dragon Ball Z Kakarot) where we will play Tanijirô, in his fight against demons to recover the appearance of her sister, victim of her formidable enemies. A title with punchy and sharp fights, very respectful of the world of manga and which will also offer to control other key characters with even a Versus mode. An experience that should suit fans of Japanese culture or directly the work of Koyoharu Gotōge, a real planetary cardboard box.





Crysis Remastered Trilogy

After offering the first Crysis remaster of the name last year, Crytek and Saber Interactive are doing it again and are preparing to release the entire trilogy this time in a package aptly titled Crysis Remastered Trilogy. If the first part is therefore the same as the one released in 2020 and was a port of the PS3 / Xbox 360 version, Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will on the other hand be ports of their PC version. In the facts, this therefore allows much more careful redesigns with better light management, very high resolution textures and retouched 3D models. Note that there is no native Xbox Series version but only an Xbox One: nevertheless, thanks to backward compatibility, the rendering will be really improved on your new generation machine with 60FPS and 4K. What (re) discover these classics of the first person shooter, which at the time had amazed everyone with their graphic aspect.

YouTubers Life 2

After a rather successful first try, Youtubers Life returns with a second game that is still as colorful and still proposing the same idea: to become a renowned influencer from scratch. After creating your character, we can then start creating our videos from our modest room and, little by little, climb the ranks to become a real star of the web. With new features including in particular the trend mechanics, allowing to develop the notoriety in real time, it is above all a simulation / management game rather well put together, easy to access and intelligent on more than one point. .

Into The Pit

Doom has definitely inspired more than one and Into The Pit seems to be a direct influence: here, it is an ultra-nervous FPS based on spells where we will have to free a village cursed by black magic and free the remaining inhabitants. It is also and above all a shooter with a dark and satanic artistic direction, volcanic action and a soundtrack that works, in the rules. Perhaps a very good insert for all fans of id Software games who will have a new experience to enjoy, and offered exclusively for Xbox One and Xbox Series (as well as on PC, for that matter).

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

Supermassive has made narrative horror video games its specialty: after Until Dawn, the firm has therefore embarked on a new franchise called The Dark Pictures, composed of independent stories like Man of Medan or Little Hope. This time, The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes will tell the story of US marines in 2003, stuck in ancient times under the Iraqi desert. Locked up with local inhabitants, they find themselves hunted down by supernatural creatures and will have to ally themselves to survive. : As usual with The Dark Pictures, each player’s choice will have an influence on the sequel with a multitude of possible branches for a personalized plot. Note also the presence of multiplayer modes, locally or online, where everyone can choose a character: an experience that can be enjoyed alone but also very well with others, therefore, and which promises a very entertaining dark atmosphere.

Guardians of the Galaxy

After having worked on the Deus Ex or Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Eidos Montreal opts here for a radical change of direction since we are talking about a big budget project dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy. Original story, we will then control Starlord in an adventure that is both narrative, choice of dialogue to support, but also connected action with many explosive clashes. In particular, we will be able to give orders to our famous teammates – Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket – and travel through many planets in an adventurous space quest. After getting to touch it for a few hours, we can safely say that it is potentially a nice surprise that we hope is as good as the MCU movies.

Riders Republic

After Steep, Ubisoft decided to bring extreme sports back to the forefront, but this time with a much bigger ambition. Riders Republic actually enjoys bringing together a bunch of daredevil disciplines in a single experience: mountain biking, snowboarding, skiing, wingsuiting and even rocketsuits are affordable with a first-person or third-person view in an ultra-connected world., populated by NPCs but also real players who all evolve in real time. With its sense of speed, dizziness but also tricks and fun, Riders Republic comes to conclude October 2021 in style with a highly anticipated sports game, both easy to access and sharp depending on the style. of gameplay that we have chosen. This one, we are waiting for it firmly.

Good game everyone !