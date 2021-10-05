Xbox Series X back in stock!

The xbox Series X is back in stock! You will have to be responsive so don’t wait any longer and go for it if you want to get one.

In recent months, the Microsoft console has been very rarely available from French brands. The Xbox Series X seems to have a harder time getting back to normal than the PS5 for some reason. Nevertheless, it seems that things are improving with this new restocking which will allow you to obtain with a little luck the Next Gen console.

Update 10/05/21 – 10:53 : The Xbox Series X is back at Amazon, but for Prime customers.

Buy Xbox Series X for € 499 from Amazon

Amazon currently offers Xbox Series X, to be able to successfully obtain it you must be an Amazon Prime member.

If you are already an Amazon Prime member, you just need to click on “Add to your list” so that you can get the precious sesame. Attention, to know if the console is available, it is only the absence of the mention “Currently unavailable” which will tell you if you can buy the console or not.

Amazon Prime Free for the first 30 days by clicking here.

Update 10/05/21 – 10:51 : Xbox Series X is out of stock.

Buy the Xbox Series X + the Xbox Series Wireless controller for € 564 at Cdiscount

After a historic start for the American firm, the console went out of stock almost continuously, just like the PS5. This situation has changed too little. So, finding an Xbox Series X available for purchase is a real crossroads for fans of the brand. But today the tide seems to be turning and you have the option of getting a console! We have indeed found stock at normal price. A stock that should not last very long, but which should allow many of you to finally move to the next gen.

If you want to give your Xbox Series X more storage, you can turn to this official 1TB SSD expansion:

XBOX SERIES X, THE MOST POWERFUL CONSOLE IN THE WORLD

12 teraflops on the clock, an 8-core processor clocked at 3.8 GHz, 16 GB of GDDR6, Microsoft’s latest console is a monster of power and computing capacity. A custom SSD is integrated into this swift configuration for 1TB internal storage which not only allows you to store many games, but also drastically reduces loading times. You can expand this memory with an official homemade SSD specifically designed for the Microsoft machine. Velocity architecture connects RAM, SSD, and processor for computing speed unheard of in the Xbox lineup.





The result was not long in coming, the console displays games in 4K without any problem and can even go up to 8K for compatible movies and games. The console can also climb up to 120 FPS at this type of resolution for players looking for performance. Obviously, this Xbox Series X is forward looking and delivers with cutting edge technology.

The Gamepass: An essential service

In addition to its own internal resources, Xbox is in a strategy of external growth which consists in taking over numerous studios in order to integrate them into the Gamepass service. The American company thus signs very large partnerships to enrich its catalog and thus strengthen its game. The Xbox Series X is a powerful machine, of course, but also concluded to accommodate the Gamepass. Its interface is specifically designed to integrate this service at the heart of the user experience. As you will have understood, to enjoy a complete Xbox experience, it is essential to register for the Gamepass, an essential service.

Check Xbox Series X Inventory At Amazon

Check Xbox Series X stocks at Fnac

Check Xbox Series X stocks at Cdiscount

Check Xbox Series X Inventory At Micromania

Check Xbox Series X inventory at Leclerc