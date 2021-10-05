Yoka strikes back after publication of 2016 Olympics corruption report

While his career at the Rio 2016 Olympics is mainly targeted in the McLaren report on corruption in the world of amateur boxing, the French heavyweight Tony Yoka and his lawyer reacted to the case on Monday, insisting that nothing was wrong with him. is directly criticized.

“If people have cheated, they must be punished, and as quickly as possible,” French boxer Tony Yoka’s lawyer told AFP on Monday after the publication of the McLaren report affirming that eleven fights in the 2016 Rio Olympics , including the final won by Yoka, are marred by possible cheating.

“It is an independent report made by the AIBA (the international amateur boxing federation, editor’s note), perhaps in a particular context, at this stage there is no lesson to be learned. It puts the athlete in an uncomfortable situation, and the real victim is the athlete, “said Arnaud Péricard, on the sidelines of the presentation of the France team who will travel to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics (from 3 to February 20).





Yoka: “The suspended and questioned referees were fired after the quarter-finals, this does not even concern the half and the final”

The McLaren report does not accuse the boxers or their entourage of having intervened directly to influence the fighting, but reveals a vast system of influence piloted at the top of the AIBA. “The report exonerates all the athletes of any implication, responsibility”, continued the lawyer, alongside a Tony Yoka who himself slipped a few words: “The suspended and implicated referees were fired after the quarter-finals, it does not even concern the half and the final “.

Following this report, British boxer Joe Joyce, beaten by Tony Yoka in the final of the +91 kg category, claimed the gold medal at the end of last week. “I am convinced that I won the fight against Tony Yoka and that I deserved the gold,” Joyce wrote on her social media on Friday.

An exit and a timing that make Arnaud Péricard tick. “Besides that you may add a small dose of Anglo-Saxon bad faith in a report, with a Joe Joyce who, as it happens, is on the verge of a discussion for a professional fight with Tony Yoka”, noted the lawyer.

The investigation particularly implicates the French Karim Bouzidi, former executive director of AIBA, who had been sacked three days before the end of the Rio Olympics: two years ago, he had already been suspected of being be heard with the most reputable referees (labeled “five stars” and supposed to raise the level of arbitration) to favor certain countries.