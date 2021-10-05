“You are a big slut!” : tension among the girls of “Love is in the meadow”

It is not certain that Delphine, organic arborist from Tarn-et-Garonne, ends the week with her two contenders. In the new episode of “Love is in the meadow” broadcast this Monday evening on M6, seduction gives way to spat – two in one day! – between Delphine and Christelle.

All because of the races. While Delphine draws up the list with Ghislaine, the second contender, Christelle gets annoyed. She does not feel that she is being listened to, Ghislaine gets up to check if there is wine, then goes to open the refrigerator with Delphine. The first contender gets angry, susceptible. “If you have to bump into each other to seduce yourself, that’s not my thing,” says Christelle. Delphine, very uncomfortable, offers to apologize. Christelle does not want to “fry with people to show” who she is.

In withdrawal, Ghislaine does not intervene, but still seems annoyed to have to justify herself to check if there is wine. Delphine, she keeps smiling, but the atmosphere is tense. Christelle cracks in front of the camera. Big discomfort for the spectator. This trio does not exude seduction. No doubt because Delphine struggles to open her heart. At lunch, the three of them laugh at the heat of the fire. Short-term relief.



“There is no seduction”

The second clash happens without warning, when they start talking about the mirabelle of the day before. “I just put one finger on you,” says Christelle, laughing at her joke. Delphine laughs yellow and retorts: “You’re a big slut. We find them standing in the kitchen area explaining themselves. Delphine repeats that there is no problem, although she “does not like vulgarity”. Christelle puts on a layer while defending herself: “It’s skill! It’s salacious. »The arborist asks for a time out. A little spark is enough to ignite Delphine and Christelle, the contender even dares to swing at the one she is supposed to seduce: “You have to take a nap if you get fried all the time”.