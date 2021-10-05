YouTube encourages users to fully watch videos with this new feature

Thanks to the mini-player available on its Web version, YouTube wants to allow you to resume playing a video started from your smartphone.

YouTube doesn’t want you to go! Indeed, the video platform is in the process of deploying a new continuity feature on its Web version.

If you have started a YouTube video on your smartphone using the Android or iOS application, then the web version will offer you to resume watching the latter using its mini-player displayed at the bottom right of the screen on which appears also the name of the new feature “Keep Watching”.





The video will resume the moment you paused it on your smartphone, down to the second.

According to 9to5Google, the mini-player of the web version can also offer to continue watching a video started from the Android TV version of the platform. However, the new resume functionality does not work in reverse. It is not yet possible to resume playing a YouTube video launched from a PC, on the Android and iOS mobile versions of the service.

To be able to use this new feature, which is currently being deployed, it is necessary to be logged in to your Google account both on the web service as well as on the mobile or TV application.

Source: 9to5Google