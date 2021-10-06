🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: the Pfizer vaccine would be effective against severe forms for at least 6 months

Contaminations and hospitalizations continue to decline in France. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

19:38

62 deaths and 5,558 additional cases have been recorded in the last twenty-four hours in France.

7:33 p.m.

The 900 students of the Joseph-Delteil college in Limoux (Aude), were warned on Tuesday that their establishment would be closed for a week and that they would have to continue their course remotely due to cases of Covid, we learned from corroborating sources.

The measure was taken because of “several positive cases among the teaching staff and the children”, specifies the chief of staff of the prefecture of Aude Joëlle Gras.

According to the rectorate of the Academy of Montpellier, around thirty cases have been identified in the college.

At the end of the Tuesday afternoon, the parents of the students were informed of the suspension of face-to-face lessons within the establishment.

“This is not a closure of the college, underlines the prefecture, the courses will be provided at a distance from (Wednesday) and this for a week, to limit any mixing”.

2:30 p.m.

The Covid-19 health crisis has plunged Social Security back into a hopeless deficit, unless “to initiate resolute actions” to “significantly” limit spending, pensions but also health, estimates the Court of Auditors in a report released Tuesday.

To get out of the “hole”, you will have to draw. After the abysmal losses recorded in 2020 and 2021, the “Social security” will recover a little, but remains confronted with “the prospect of permanent deficits exceeding 10 billion euros from 2024”, according to the Court of Auditors.

2:25 p.m.

An organizer of illegal parties in the Paris region, one of which was set in an abandoned tunnel in Paris during confinement, was sentenced Tuesday in Bobigny to a one-year suspended prison sentence. The 28-year-old young man was sentenced by the Bobigny Criminal Court for “endangering the lives of others” during two illegal parties.

He will also have to pay 2,700 euros in fines for various offenses relating to the organization of these parties without authorization. One took place in a dilapidated hangar in La Courneuve (Seine-Saint-Denis), where about a thousand people were gathered at the end of September 2020, in defiance of safety rules.





13:14

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,805,049 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from from official sources Tuesday at 10:00 GMT.

More than 235,307,680 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly evaluated part retains symptoms for weeks or even months.

11:29

The bill which should make it possible to extend the state of health emergency and the use of the pass until the summer of 2022 will be on the menu of the National Assembly on October 19 at first reading, we learned on Tuesday. from parliamentary sources.

This text must be presented on October 13 in the Council of Ministers and be adopted definitively before November 15, the current date of end of application of the health texts.

02:01

The Covid-19 epidemic has only worsened the mental health of children and adolescents around the world, which requires more investment, warns Unicef ​​in a report published on Tuesday.

“The consequences of the pandemic are enormous, and this is only the tip of the iceberg. Before it even happened, far too many children with mental health problems were not caught. in charge “, assures the general director of Unicef, Henrietta Fiore, in a press release.

12:30 a.m.

Two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine are effective against the risks of hospitalization linked to Covid-19 and all its variants for at least six months, indicates a study published in the journal The Lancet, confirming previous estimates.

The study by Pfizer and the American health network Kaiser Permanente analyzed the medical data of 3.4 million people in Southern California between December 4, 2020 and August 8, 2021. It appears that the effectiveness of the vaccine against the risk of infection decreases over time, from 88% in the month following the injection of the second dose to 47% after six months. On the other hand, the vaccine remains 90% effective against the risks of hospitalizations linked to Covid-19, including in the event of infection with the Delta variant, for at least six months, she emphasizes.