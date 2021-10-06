🚨 Lens – Lille, Angers

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

The decisions were expected, and they are now known. The disciplinary committee of the LFP met today to deal with the incidents which marked the Lens – Lille and Angers – OM meetings. After the session, the verdict is therefore the following according to the press release from the LFP. Olympique de Marseille and Angers were each withdrawn one point, suspended. For its part, the visitors’ parking lot of the Phocéens will be closed until December 31, 2021. The SCO also suffers two games behind closed doors, one of which has already been purged.

Same penalties for the incidents that occurred in the North derby between Lens and Lille. Both clubs are also given a suspended point of suspension. The Racing Club de Lens is scared of two closed-door matches, which they have already served. Like OM, Lille sees its visitor parking lot closed until the end of the calendar year.



