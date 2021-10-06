007 series for James Bond lovers

For nearly six decades, James Bond has foiled the most insane plots in cinema! James Bond only made two television appearances: in 1954, when Casino Royale was adapted for an episode of the CBS anthology series, Climax!, the other in 1991, with the cartoon James Bond Jr., which followed the adventures of 007’s nephew.

Despite Amazon’s takeover of the franchise in May, fans of 007 are nowhere near seeing the adventures of MI6’s most famous secret agent turned into a TV series. “We make films. We make films for the cinema. That’s what we do, ”responded producer Barbara Broccoli, who was interviewed about it in August by Total Film. And Michael G. Wilson, who holds creative control of the license with his half-sister Barbara Broccoli, of add: “We have resisted this call for sixty years. “

If James Bond shuns the small screen, the MI6 agent has influenced many spy TV series. While To die can wait, the last part of the adventures of James Bond worn by Daniel Craig, is released in theaters this Wednesday, 20 minutes has concocted a selection of 007 series that will appeal to fans of the famous British secret agent.

“Jack Ryan”, the American James Bond

The world discovered Jack Ryan with the novel Red october, released in 1984. After many film adaptations, Jack Ryan, the dashing CIA agent imagined by the prolific Tom Clancy, was adapted in series for Amazon Prime Video by Carlton Cuse (Bates Motel, Lost) and Graham Roland (Lost, Fringe). In the shoes of the CIA analyst who wet his shirt to save the world? John Krasinski, the unforgettable Jim of The Office. “Jack Ryan is our James Bond, but with much less sex”, summarizes the American actor. He always seems to have a moral compass. Certainly, the humble analyst, a little geek, celibate and straight in his boots Jack Ryan may seem a little bland next to James Bond, this arrogant macho, killer, focused on the drink that rolls mechanics in Aston Martin equipped with ejection seat. But the series will delight fans of 007 with its plots, muscular twists and explosive action scenes!

“Archer”, the parody James Bond

A black and subversive comedy which parodies the worst faults of James Bond. Archer, an animated series for adults in eleven seasons, available on Netflix, takes place within a New York spy agency, called ISIS (the acronym for Daesh!), run with an iron fist! by Malory Archer. At his side, his son, Sterling Archer, also called by his code name: Duchess, a goujat spy with a disproportionate ego, has all the talents that fiction grants to secret agents (handling of weapons, sporting conduct, taste for risk ), but what he loves about being a secret agent is the lifestyle it provides: alcohol, drugs, cars and sex galore.

The series presents a whole gallery of characters all more neurotic than the others: Cheryl, nymphomaniac secretary adept of strangulation, Pamela, socially maladjusted RH, Cyril, the accountant suffering from satyromania who lacks self-confidence, Krieger, sadistic scientist , calculator, and manipulator, etc. Only Lana, Archer’s ex, is pretty much sane. In short, Archer is a joyful and irreverent satire of the adventures of 007.

“Pennyworth”, the James Bond from DC comics

When James Bond elegantly invites himself into the world of Batman … Pennyworth, available on Amazon Prime Video explores the murky past of Bruce Wayne’s trusty butler in 1960s London. origin story, created by Bruce Heller (Gotham), Alfred, played with ease by Jack Bannon (Imitation Game), is a dashing and attractive young spy, former soldier very gifted in the handling of weapons and unarmed combat, who officiates secretly within the British special forces and officially plays the watch of a trendy club of swinging london. Alfred Pennyworth will find himself embroiled in a series of adventures involving mysterious secret societies wanting to reshape Britain, with or without Her Majesty’s support, from eccentric villains to dementia worthy of Dr No, such as Bet Sykes (Paloma Faith ), a dapper little woman who oozes threat or Lord Hardwood and his unmistakable cloak (Jason Flemying). A royal treat that proudly assumes its heartfelt borrowings from 007.





“Fleming: The Man Who Wanted To Be James Bond”

A fictionalized take on the youth of James Bond creator Ian Fleming. The miniseries in four episodes Fleming: The Man Who Wanted To Be James Bond, available on MyCanal, opened in 1952 when Ian Fleming (Dominic Cooper) on his honeymoon in Jamaica with his wife Ann (Laura Pulver) had just finished writing the first James Bond novel Casino Royale. His wife asks him: “Is James Bond as you would like to be”? Ian Fleming retorts: “Everything I write has real-life precedent. “

Back in the year 1939, Ian Fleming, was recruited to work in naval intelligence. Her boss (Samuel West) is an ersatz M, her secretary Monday (Anna Chancellor) a substitute for Miss Moneypenny. The young officer dives into the heart of Berlin in search of the nuclear secrets of Nazi Germany. The ambiguity is permanent: who of Bond or Fleming is a fictional character? The writer is presented as a ladies’ man, follower of shaker (not spoon) vodka martini and owner of a villa in Jamaica called Goldeneye.

“Alex Rider”, the teenage James Bond

Like James Bond, Alex Rider (Otto Farrant), a fictional character, directly out of the imagination of the writer Anthony Horowitz who devoted a series of children’s novels to him, is an orphan, whom his uncle took in after the death of his parents. In the series available on OCS, Alex Rider is a resourceful, insolent and somewhat rebellious high school student, ready to climb the walls of the chest to retrieve his confiscated laptop.

On the death of his guardian, he leads the investigation and discovers that his uncle was not the home banker he imagined but a spy in the service of his majesty. Convinced that the young Alex has the same qualities as the latter, MI6 will recruit him. So James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson rejected the idea of ​​a Smallville-style TV series that followed a James Bond in Eton, Alex Rider might satisfy those who would like to see a preview of what would be agent 007 teenager!

“MI5”, the James Bonds from the inside

If MI6, where James Bond works, is the United Kingdom’s foreign intelligence service, MI5, nicknamed “Five” deals with internal threats in the United Kingdom. Cult series across the Channel, MI5 (Spooks in original version), broadcast in Great Britain from 2002 to 2011 and available in France on MyCanal, follows the special agents of this service in their various missions, and in particular the fight against terrorism in a post-September 11 world.

The starting trio consists of Tom Quinn (Matthew Macfadyen seen in Succession), the frontman of the group, Harry Pierce (Peter Firth seen in Victoria), the head of the Counterterrorism Department, and Zoe (Keeley Hawes), an intelligence officer with an infallible instinct. The British series, like Game Of Thrones,, saw its protagonists die one after the other. A fiction with cliffhangers and unexpected twists and turns that seems to show a more realistic version of the job of James Bond.

“Person of interest”, the science fiction James Bond

Person of Interest, available on Salto, has similarities to Jason Bourne and 007: its main character is a highly skilled agent and tortured by a troubled past. Created by Jonathan Nolan and produced by JJAbrams, this high-tech thriller follows the missions of CIA agent John Reese (Jim Caviezel) debauched by billionaire Harold Finch (Michael Emerson), who hijacked a state spy program to track down terrorists around the world, dubbed the Machine, by relying on numerous data such as surveillance camera recordings, phone calls, or criminal records.

Parable on the dangers of a society of hyper-surveillance, Person of Interest, launched in 2011, was caught up in reality following Edward Snowden’s revelations about the surveillance program put in place by the NSA. If the show begins as a high-tech detective series with a somewhat boat-like procedural format, over the seasons it will reinvent itself and gain momentum to turn into a large-scale anticipatory thriller, mixing parastatal conspiracies and allegory on the dangers of mass surveillance. A series of anticipation still relevant today, sufficiently anchored in reality that most of 007’s gadgets overshadow him in the realm of unrealism!