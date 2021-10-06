1 Gb / s fiber is less than € 10 with the Freebox Mini 4K offer

In the absence of a new attractive offer on the mobile plan, Free is pushing ahead with its Fiber / ADSL offers. The operator is indeed lowering the price of the Freebox Mini 4K subscription which is now offered at 9.99 euros per month instead of 15.99 euros per month for the first year.

If you want to take advantage of very high speed for your Internet connection, but without spending several tens of euros per month on a subscription, Free currently has an offer that is difficult to fault. With the Freebox Mini 4K subscription, you have access to an Internet speed of up to 1Gb / s with a telephone line and television for less than 10 euros per month. Hard to beat.

What does the Freebox Mini 4K offer include?

Access to fiber optics up to 1Gb / s

A catalog of more than 220 television channels

Unlimited calls to France, DOM and more than 110 countries

A compact TV box running Android TV

Instead of 15.99 euros monthly, the Freebox Mini 4K offer is available at only 9.99 euros per month for one year, then 34.99 euros. A one-year commitment is however required. If you are not eligible for optical fiber, you can still subscribe to the same offer in ADSL and for the same price and the same conditions.

A top connection, an unbeatable price

With the price reduction, the Freebox Mini 4K offer clearly becomes the most attractive Fiber offer at the moment. With it, you will enjoy a fiber line that can reach a speed of up to 1 Gb / s for downloading and up to 600 Mb / s for sending. Enough to take full advantage of all the possibilities offered by fiber, namely the best possible streaming quality on VOD platforms, even in 4K. Cloud Gaming is clearly no longer an obstacle either and you will be able to launch a game on Stadia, Geforce Now or the Xbox Gamepass without any compromise. All this without counting the overall download, for example, it is theoretically possible to download a game several tens of GB in less than 15 or 20 minutes, which is rather comfortable you will agree. Be careful though, the router provided in the offer is only Wifi 5 compatible, you will have to invest in a Wifi 6 router to benefit from a better wireless network.

Free services in addition for the same price

But this Fiber connection does not happen alone since there is also a fixed telephone line with unlimited calls only to fixed lines in France, DOM and more than 110 countries abroad.

There is also access to more than 220 television channels, most of them in HD, thanks to the 4K TV decoder. The latter also runs on Android TV, so you will be able to enjoy the hundreds of applications from the Google Store directly on your TV. This includes the many SVOD platforms like Netflix, Prime Video or Disney +.

Our Fiber / ADSL comparator

In order to discover the other offers available, we invite you to consult our comparator of the best ADSL and Fiber offers.



