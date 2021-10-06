16 Malian soldiers killed in a jihadist attack

A suspected jihadist attack on the army in central Mali left at least 16 dead Wednesday, October 6 among Malian soldiers, we learned from Malian security and medical sources.

A previous assessment of the Malian army reported a “provisional toll of 5 dead and 8 injured” in its ranks, during a “complex attack on IED” (improvised explosive device) against her troops at the end of the morning, of which she did not specify the location.

“The new toll is 16 dead and 10 injured, including serious cases”, a security source told AFP about the attack that occurred on the road between Bankass and Bandiagara. This source claimed that the attackers also suffered casualties.





This death toll of 16 dead and 10 wounded among Malian soldiers was confirmed by a source at the Bandiagara community health center, stressing that the 16 bodies were in the mortuary of this locality. It is the deadliest attack on the Malian army since that against a convoy on August 19 on the road between Boni and Douentza, also in central Mali, which left 17 dead.