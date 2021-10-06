“1,600 euros per month after 18 years” of seniority … The French with low salaries demonstrate

On the occasion of the national day of inter-professional action, the French unhappy with their low wages took to the streets on Tuesday. From Marseille to Paris, Grenoble, Toulouse or Bordeaux, they protested against the “disastrous” effect of “small” salaries. “Our salaries are frozen,” reports Jean Vilaca, CGT activist at the Stellantis (es-PSA) plant in Poissy in Yvelines. “We did an investigation two years ago. Employees estimate that they are missing 400 euros “, specifies this 48-year-old employee, who earns” 2,000 euros net “per month with” 30 years of seniority “. “Employees do not have the confidence that they can win the wage battle for the moment,” he regrets. “But all it takes is a spark and that can change. “

Bus driver for Transdev in Île-de-France, Djamel is on strike with his colleagues against the deterioration of their working conditions and the drop in their remuneration. “Some of us have been on strike for five weeks,” he says, denouncing a policy of “competition (which) pulls us down”. Consequence at Transdev: “3,000 to 6,000 euros” salary per year.

“We are constantly losing purchasing power”

For Richard, 49, who works in public transport in Grenoble, “we lose everything and we have no increase”. “There are our working conditions, but also the increase in basic products, electricity, gas. Inflation does not really reflect what is happening ”and“ we are constantly losing purchasing power, ”he worries.

Educator of disabled people, Ahamada Adjibou is one of the “forgotten people of Ségur” in health. However, “we never stopped working, even during confinement”. According to this FO delegate, “nobody wants to come and work in the medico-social association any more, given the low salaries”, for example “1,800 euros net for an educator with 10 years of experience”. “As a result, we take temporary workers, which is disastrous for the patients followed who need continuity,” he protested.

“A dog profession for 1,600 euros per month after 18 years”

In Bordeaux, Adrien Texier, also an educator of disabled people, notes “a difference of several hundred euros between the medico-social sector and the hospital sector or nursing homes” since the revaluation of the salaries of Ségur, which, he says , leads to an exodus of animators and educators. “Establishments operate with 50% of the workforce” and “we no longer have the means to provide support to vulnerable people”, he warns.





Julien Terrier, CGT delegate at Toulouse University Hospital, notes “a lot of resignations from people who are fed up”. “Some of us, like the people who take care of the clean-up, which is an essential task now, have had zero increases, contrary to the government’s promises,” he denounces. “People are leaving. They work as a dog for 1,600 euros per month after 18 years of experience, they crack and change jobs ”, reports Laure Privat, 42, a hospital service agent in Martigues (Bouches-du-Rhône).

Executive, 4 years of service, 1,550 euros per month with restaurant tickets

“Students are faced with exhausted teachers. Many of us work on several establishments at the same time. Personally, I travel a lot ”as a“ replacement ”, explains Céline Thomasson, 30, Spanish teacher in Castelnau-Médoc (Gironde). “If there were better working conditions, teachers would not stress the demand for a salary increase as much,” she remarks.

At 28, Félix Rosay has “never been increased since he was recruited 4 years ago” as an IT developer for the Canadian multinational CGI, in Bordeaux. “Including meal vouchers, I’m at 1,550 euros per month,” he explains. “The image of well-paid developers, it was true before, but it is an increasingly precarious executive job”, because this sector “recruits a lot of people in retraining, which lowers salaries”.

“The end of the month arrives on the 15th”

73-year-old retired Jacqueline Mornet “is fed up with the end of the month arriving on the 15th.” “I was a nurse. Now that I’m retired, that’s just too fair. “Performing arts technician on a permanent contract at Bordeaux town hall, Antoine Hacquin, 44, earns” 1,500 euros “. “At the end of the month, I don’t have much left: the prices for accommodation in Bordeaux have become very difficult. “

The increase in the minimum wage, “it is always appreciable, but it is not enough”, estimates the one who does not go “to the restaurant, nor to the cinema”. “Whether real estate or energy prices go up, it’s global, it’s not that bad, but the standard of living has to increase at the same time. “