45 countries demand explanations from Russia

Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, February 20, 2021. ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / AP

The Navalny case continues to challenge the international community. A group of 45 countries, including the United States, Canada and members of the European Union (EU), demanded Tuesday, October 5, before the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), that the Russia provides explanations after the poisoning, in 2020, of the opponent Alexeï Navalny.

Moscow has ten days to respond to questions posed by countries, in accordance with the rules of the OPCW, headquartered in The Hague.

For Western experts, the opponent to the Kremlin fell victim in August 2020 to the nerve agent Novichok, designed in Soviet times. Mr Navalny was treated in Germany before being jailed for fraud upon his return to Russia. Moscow has always denied any involvement.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also From poisoning to suffocation: a year of all-out war against Camp Navalny

“Today, 45 States Parties, including Britain, informed the OPCW Executive Council that they will formally ask Russia questions about the poisoning of Navalny, under Article 9 of the convention “, the British delegation said on Twitter. “It is essential that Russia sets out in detail the measures taken to investigate and shed light on the use of a chemical weapon on its territory”, is it written in an extract from the declaration of the 45 countries.





“A persistent lack of transparency and cooperation”

“The United States and many members of the international community have long sought clarification on Russia’s attempted assassination of Mr. Navalny with a chemical weapon on August 20, 2020, and his intention to cooperate with it. OPCW “Washington said in a statement.

“Given its status as a State Party to the Chemical Weapons Convention, Russia’s continued lack of transparency and cooperation regarding poisoning is of particular concern”Washington added.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The Russian authorities begin the liquidation of the Navalny camp

Western countries in particular ask Russia to describe, in detail, the measures it has taken since August 20, 2020 to follow up on the incident. They are also surprised that Moscow has not yet received experts from the OPCW on its territory to help in the investigation, despite an invitation made to this effect in October 2020.

“Despite several requests” by many States Parties, “Russia has so far failed to provide a credible explanation for the incident”the 45 countries said in an official document posted on the OPCW website. “We are not aware of any internal investigations underway in Russia”, they added.

Comprised of 41 member states, the OPCW’s Executive Council is meeting this week to discuss progress towards eliminating chemical weapons around the world. The member states of the executive council also called on Syria on Monday to authorize the arrival on its soil of inspectors. They believe that Damascus continues to violate its obligations regarding the verification of the possible presence of chemical weapons on sites likely to produce or stock them.

Also listen Alexei Navalny, the number one enemy of Vladimir Putin