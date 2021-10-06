76% of users don’t want it, Apple missed the mark

The new iPhone 13 lineup doesn’t seem to have aroused the interest of many smartphone users, a new study from SellCell reveals. It looks like the iPhone 13s are going to have a harder time than expected to convince new customers.

A SellCell survey conducted in the United States with 5,000 participants found that about 64% of Apple users think the new iPhone 13 lineup is “not very” or “not at all” interesting. 21.5% thought the iPhone 13 models were “somewhat” exciting, and only 14.4% said they were “extremely” or “very exciting”.

Apple has therefore failed to convince its customers with this new generation, since 76% of users would not want the new iPhone 13. However, a previous study by SellCell had shown that nearly 44% of iPhone owners expected to ‘buy the new model in the fall, today they would be only 23%.





Apple no longer innovates, new things are less exciting

For those who plan to buy the new generation, it’s no surprise the iPhone 13 Pro which is the most popular choice with 42.5%, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max (26.3%), the standard iPhone 13 (22%) and finally the iPhone 13 Mini (9.2%). Indeed, a large part of users (34.1%) want to discover the new 120 Hz ProMotion screen of the iPhone 13 Pro, and 25.3% are interested in the better battery life than on the previous generation.

The iPhone 13 mini still seems to be so unpopular among users. Following the failure of the iPhone 12 mini, it is known that Apple does not plan to launch any new iPhone 14 mini in 2022, since it will be replaced by a new model with a 6.7-inch screen.

Brand loyalty remains strong, with 36.8% of those surveyed who decided not to upgrade said they were planning to wait for the next generation of iPhone 14. This corroborates information from a previous SellCell study, which found that iPhone users are more loyal than Android users.

Finally, among the reasons that push users not to switch to this new generation, we learn that 29.3% of users wait for the Touch ID sensor to return, and 19.5% believe that the improvements are not significant enough. 12.1% are also still thrilled with the model they already own, and 9.6% would have liked to see Apple add an Always On Display mode, which would have been possible thanks to the new LTPO display of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. .

Source: SellCell