A complaint for “psychological violence” and “threats” against Eric Dupond-Moretti dismissed

A lawyer filed a complaint for “Psychological violence” and ” threat “ against the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti. The Evreux prosecutor’s office has “Classified without continuation” the file, learned Agence France-Presse (AFP), Wednesday, October 6, from Dominique Puechmaille, the prosecutor of the Republic of Evreux, in the Eure.

In her complaint, Nathalie Tomasini accuses Mr. Dupond-Moretti of having insulted her, as well as a colleague, during a trial before the Assize Court of Evreux in 2020, before the lawyer was appointed minister. “The qualification suggested by the complainant does not appear to me to be appropriate”, explained to an AFP correspondent the prosecutor.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Eric Dupond-Moretti targeted by a complaint from a lawyer for “psychological violence” and “threats”

Me Tomasini accuses Mr. Dupond-Moretti, who was defending the accused, of having described the two lawyers for the civil parties as “Bitchy whores”, of“Hysterical”, of “Shame of the bar” and of “Merchants of misfortune”, according to a copy of the complaint viewed by AFP. In this document, the magistrate Brigitte Blind, representative of the public prosecutor at the trial, attests to having seen Mr. Dupond-Moretti “To shout in the direction of the lawyers of the civil parties while shaking the fist towards them”. One of the civil parties also evokes a “Unleashing of verbal and gestural violence” by M. Dupond-Moretti.





Prescription

“We are on a qualification of possibly sexist insults, which falls under the law of the press. We’re on short prescriptions. In this case, the deadline was largely exceeded ”, said Wednesday, the prosecutor of the Republic of Évreux. Besides, “There is no incident or recorded in the minutes of the proceedings of the assizes”, she added.

The prosecution confirmed the filing of this complaint on September 22. The minister’s entourage then denounced a “Attempted blackmail” and considered that this complaint was akin “To political instrumentalisation”. “Since November 2020, while Eric Dupond-Moretti has always denied having uttered the insults, gestures or threats of which he is slanderously accused, [la plaignante] has tried on several occasions to take advantage of this to integrate, against his silence, commissions launched by the Keeper of the Seals ”, we added. “It’s totally wrong”, retorted Me Tomasini to AFP.

On Wednesday, the lawyer questioned, in a press release, the “Requalification by the prosecutor, in sexist insults, of the facts of psychological violence denounced”. The law of July 29, 1881 invoked by Mr.me Puechmaille “Seems obsolete to me”, she again underlined. This decision “Clearly illustrates the percentage of the 80% classification without follow-up to complaints from victims of violence”, estimated the lawyer, adding that she was thinking with her colleague “To appeal”.

The minister’s entourage had said that Mr. Dupond-Moretti was considering a complaint for slanderous denunciation. Asked about this on Wednesday, Mme Puechmaille added that she had “No complaint received from the Keeper of the Seals for slanderous denunciation”. “However, he could have lodged a complaint directly in Paris. He could not file a legal slanderous complaint until I dismissed it. My mail left at the end of last week », she added.