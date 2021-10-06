A delegation of French senators arrived in Taiwan despite Chinese protests

French Senator Alain Richard (2nd from right in the photo) upon his arrival at Taiwan-Taoyuan International Airport on October 6, 2021. AP

Despite the red rag waved by Beijing, a delegation of four French senators led by a former defense minister arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, October 6.

Since March, China has been trying to dissuade French senators from making this trip to the island, which it considers to be one of its provinces. The Chinese Embassy in France has warned that the visit will damage China’s interests, Sino-French relations and “The image of France” in recent comments on its website.

The French foreign ministry rejected China’s protests, saying senators were free to roam. “The senators are carrying out this visit despite threats from the Chinese Ambassador to France, thus showing their unwavering commitment to the spirit of freedom and democracy”, for its part said the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Tuesday.





“The One-China Principle”

In February, the Chinese ambassador sent a letter to Alain Richard, former defense minister in the government of Lionel Jospin (1997-2002), in which he declared that his visit “Would clearly violate the principle of one China and send the wrong signal to the pro-independence forces in Taiwan”. Member of the presidential majority, Alain Richard chairs the information and discussion group between the Senate and Taiwan. He has already visited the island in 2015 and 2018. He for his part refutes any questioning of the principle of one China.

The delegation will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday before completing its trip on Sunday, according to Taiwan’s foreign ministry. The Taiwanese president welcomed the French delegation.

Beijing is opposed to Taipei having official exchanges with other countries and has tried insistently in recent years to dissuade politicians from going there. Tensions with Taipei escalated further after another round of Chinese aircraft incursions into the Taipei air defense zone on Monday.

Taiwanese defense minister on Wednesday said military ties with Beijing were at their lowest in four decades “For the army, the current situation is the darkest for more than forty years”, Chiu Kuo-cheng told Parliament, while some 150 Chinese warplanes entered the Taiwan air defense zone since Beijing celebrated its national day on Friday. Mr. Chiu warned that even a “Slight imprudence” or a ” calculation error “ could trigger ” a crisis “ in the Taiwan Strait, adding that Beijing would be able to launch a full-scale attack in 2025.

