a descendant of Mussolini obtained the highest number of votes

Rachele Mussolini, the granddaughter of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, obtained the most votes in the municipal elections in Rome on Sunday and Monday October 3 and 4, according to an almost final count on Wednesday. At 47, candidate of the far-right party Fratelli d’Italia (FDI), obtained more than 8,200 votes after counting the ballots in more than 97% of the polling stations, which represents the highest individual score among all the candidates in the running.

Already a city councilor, Rachele Mussolini insisted that her last name had nothing to do with her popularity. “The person is more important than their last name, no matter how heavy it is», She told the newspaper La Repubblica, adding: “I have a lot of friends on the left“.





Romano, Rachele’s late father, was a jazz pianist and the brother-in-law of actress Sophia Loren. He was the fourth child of Benito Mussolini. Other descendants of the Italian dictator have entered politics, all for the right, including Rachele’s half-sister Alessandra, a former member of the European Parliament.

A disappointing score for the right

Right-wing parties performed relatively poorly in local elections on Sunday and Monday in Italy, losing mayoral races in key cities like Milan, Naples and Bologna.

In Rome, a second round is scheduled for October 17 and 18 between the right-wing candidate Enrico Michetti, lawyer and radio host, and the center-left candidate, the former Minister of Finance Roberto Gualtieri. In the first round, Enrico Michetti obtained 30% of the vote, against 27% for Roberto Gualtieri who is given however favorite for the second round, according to several polls.

