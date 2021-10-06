a disturbing testimony unveiled on the identity of the raven

The sequence is disturbing … More than thirty years after the death of little Grégory, found in 1984 in Vologne, the case is still not resolved. Before the disappearance of the four-year-old boy, his parents Jean-Marie Villemin and Christine had been the target of several crows. The couple had indeed received anonymous calls, as well as many letters.

Corn a testimony once again disrupts the course of the investigation, report Noon Free. On the occasion of a documentary broadcast on TF1, Monday, October 4, René Jacob, the elder brother of Marcel Jacob, also uncle of Jean-Marie Villemin, believed to recognize the voice of the raven, in a recording that made him listen a journalist. “This is Jacqueline that”, loose the old man.

René Jacob then changed his mind, before returning to his remarks, when a journalist asked him if the voice resembled that of Jacqueline Jacob, Grégory’s great-aunt: “That, I can’t tell you”. In 2021, the latter is designated as the main author of the anonymous letters, by stylometric analysis.





New DNA expertise

Marcel Jacob and his wife Jacqueline have also already been indicted for kidnapping and forcible confinement followed by death and had spent a period in prison. The suspicions were, however, raised in May 2018 and the couple were then released.

The investigation is continuing to resolve this tragic case. New DNA “related” expertise could reveal the identity of nine as yet unidentified profiles. Forty people will thus have to comply with new levies. A new hope for Grégory’s parents, who are still waiting to find out the truth.

