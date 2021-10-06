a first trailer for the “Game of Thrones” spin-off

HBO unveiled this Tuesday the first images of the long-awaited first series derived from its blockbuster.

Two years after the airing of the last episode of Game Of Thrones, HBO posted the first images of House of the dragon, the long-awaited first series derived from its blockbuster. Very brief, it reveals little about the plot but offers some elements on the general atmosphere of the series.

Inspired by the novel by George RR Martin Fire & Blood, House of the dragon is located several hundred years before Game Of Thrones. Worn by Paddy Considine (The Bourne Ultimatum), Matt Smith (Doctor who) and Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), the series will tell the birth and death of House Targaryen. Ten episodes have already been ordered. Broadcast scheduled for 2022 on OCS.

Other spinoff projects from the hit HBO series have been announced. The channel is developing an adaptation of the novel Tales Of Dunk & Egg, which follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Great, better known by the nickname Dunk, and young Aegon Targaryen, nicknamed the Egg, his squire.





In another project called 9 trips, we follow Lord Corlys Velaryon, Lord of the Tides and Lord of House Velaryon. The character played by Steve Toussaint appears in House of the Dragon. A third project entitled 10,000 Ships features Princess Nymeria, ancestor of Maison Martell. Its story takes place a millennium before the events recounted in Game Of Thrones.

These projects derived from Game Of Thrones represent a great challenge for HBO, which has struggled since the end of its blockbuster to find programs with a similar strike force. A first spin-off of GoT with Naomi Watts was dropped, after a pilot deemed unconvincing.