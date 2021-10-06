a granddaughter of Benito Mussolini obtained the most votes in municipal elections in Rome

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Rachele Mussolini, the granddaughter of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, won the most votes in Rome’s municipal elections on Sunday and Monday

Rachele Mussolini, 47, candidate for the far-right Fratelli d’Italia (FDI) party, obtained more than 8,200 votes, which is the highest individual score among all the candidates running.

Already a city councilor, she insisted, however, that her last name had nothing to do with her popularity. “The person is more important than his last name, however heavy it is.”





Romano, the late father of Rachele, brother-in-law of actress Sophia Loren, was the fourth child of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. Other descendants entered politics, all for the right.

Bad results for the right

Right-wing parties performed relatively poorly in local elections on Sunday and Monday in Italy, losing mayoral races in key cities like Milan, Naples and Bologna.

In Rome, a second round is scheduled for October 17 and 18 between the right-wing candidate Enrico Michetti, lawyer and radio host, and the center-left candidate, the former Minister of Finance Roberto Gualtieri.

In the first round, Mr. Michetti obtained 30% of the vote, against 27% for Mr. Gualtieri who is however given favorite for the second round.