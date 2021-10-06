A hacker allegedly exposed all of Twitch on the Internet – teller report

As always in such cases, it is recommended that platform users change their password, even if Twitch has not yet had a reaction at the time of this writing. The material on display for everyone seems to include all of Twitch’s source code, revenue from streamers since the year 2019, Twitch customers for mobile, PC and console, development kits, the list of all other Twitch properties (including IGDB and CurseForge) or even internal tools designed to improve the security of the platform. It is also about a so-called potential competitor of Steam signed Amazon Games whose code name is Vapor (shiny).

According to the hacker, these 128 GB of content is only part of his loot, but the perpetrator has not revealed what he still plans to expose on the net. The hacker sees this action as a way to hurt Twitch who has often been accused of not taking enough action to tackle the most problematic and toxic members of his community. Last month a group of streamers organized a #ADayOffTwitch campaign and called for a boycott of the platform for 24 hours to alert on the “hate raids” of which certain creators are the object.





“Hate spam attacks are carried out by highly motivated malicious actors and there are no easy solutions. Your reports have helped us take action: we’ve continually updated our banned word filters site-wide to prevent variations of hate speech, and removed bots when they were identified. […] However, as we work on solutions, malicious users are working in parallel to find ways around them – which is why we can’t always share the details.“, had justified justified Twitch in stride.