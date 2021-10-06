A natural basil compound, a barrier against Alzheimer’s?

American researchers have discovered that fenchol, a natural compound in basil, helps protect the brain. Explanations.

Can an aromatic plant protect the brain against Alzheimer’s disease? This is the discovery made by researchers at the University of South Florida (United States). Targeted ? The fenchol. This natural compound found in basil can help protect the brain against Alzheimer’s disease. These findings were published on October 5 in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

Researchers have discovered how fenchol reduces neurotoxicity in Alzheimer’s brain. The abundance of short chain fatty acids (SCFA) is often reduced in elderly patients with mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. However, how this decline contributes to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease remains unknown.

“Our study is the first to discover that stimulation of the FFAR2 detection mechanism by these microbial metabolites may be beneficial in protecting brain cells against the toxic accumulation of beta-amyloid (Aβ) protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease “explained lead researcher Hariom Yadav, professor of neurosurgery and brain repair at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. The team explored molecular mechanisms to explain how interactions between the gut microbiome and the brain could influence brain health and age-related cognitive decline.





Target the receiver

Thanks to this study, the researchers were able to show that the inhibition of the FFAR2 receptor contributes to the abnormal accumulation of the Aβ protein causing neurotoxicity linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Next, they performed a large-scale virtual screening of over 144,000 naturally occurring compounds to find potential candidates that could mimic the same beneficial effect of SCFAs produced by the microbiota. “It is important to identify a natural compound alternative to SCFAs to optimally target the FFAR2 receptor on neurons, as cells in the gut and other organs consume most of these microbial metabolites before they reach the brain through the bloodstream“Dr Yadav noted.

Fenchol, a plant-derived compound that gives basil its aromatic scent, was best for binding to the active site of FFAR and stimulating its signaling. “Fenchol reduces the formation of half-dead zombie neuronal cells and also increases the breakdown of (non-functional) Aβ, so that amyloid protein is cleared from the brain much faster.“, summarizes the scientist. Would a significant amount of basil in meals be the solution to introduce this compound into the brain? Before adding basil to all your dishes, further studies are needed to precisely determine the role of this plant.

