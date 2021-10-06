A new treatment against “triple negative” breast cancer authorized in France on November 1st

Good news. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced Tuesday that a promising new treatment against an aggressive form of breast cancer, known as “triple negative”, would be authorized and available in France from November 1. Against this cancer, “there is finally a promising treatment produced by an American laboratory, called Trodelvy”, Olivier Véran underlined during the questioning session in the Assembly.

This announcement comes in the month of pink October, awareness month in the fight against breast cancer. “France was the first European country to be able to benefit a few patients while waiting for production to increase; I can confirm that it will be authorized for early access and available in France from November 1, 2021 “, continued the Minister of Health, speaking of” good news “.

Did you know ? The so-called “triple negative” breast cancers are the most difficult to treat because currently there is no effective treatment in case of early relapse.

🎀 To listen to Emilie’s testimony in full 👉 https://t.co/lfhcnu2RyS #AllNestNotRose pic.twitter.com/Vj4MdR1rhh

– GustaveRoussy (@GustaveRoussy) October 5, 2021

Triple negative breast cancer accounts for around 15% of cases

Trodelvy is an antibody treatment combined with chemotherapy, manufactured by the Gilead laboratory. A particularly aggressive form of the disease, triple negative breast cancer is the least common and accounts for about 15% of cases, or some 9,000 people each year. In early September, the High Authority for Health (HAS) announced that patients with this cancer – on which current drugs have no effect – could exceptionally receive this new treatment, which is not yet authorized.

The HAS has granted an early access permit to Trodelvy for one year. For its part, the Medicines Agency (ANSM) specified that Trodelvy was subject to “an accelerated marketing authorization assessment (AMM) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) “.