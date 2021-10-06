A personalized brain implant successfully used for the treatment of depression

For the first time, a woman with severe depression has been successfully treated with a brain implant designed to regulate certain brain waves. The innovative brain implant treatment, which involves electrodes placed deep in the brain, was followed for a year.

At this time, treatment is only offered to a limited number of people with severe depression, as it involves two invasive surgeries as well as several days of recording brain electrical signals. This test is used to establish an activity pattern, or “neuronal biomarker,” for each individual’s symptoms.

” Everything just got easier and easier Says Sarah, who is the first to try this new technique. She asked that her full name not be used. ” These results give hope that a personalized and biomarker-based treatment for psychiatric disorders, which we so badly need, is possible. Says Katherine Scangos of the University of California at San Francisco. Details of the study were recently published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Tailor-made and “on-demand” treatment

What is fascinating and which leaves optimistic about the safety of the treatment is that the implant is triggered only when needed, a few hundred times a day, when a specific pattern of brain activity is detected. .

A simpler form of brain stimulation, in which the device is always on, is already used in Parkinson’s disease, where the areas of the brain affected are relatively well known. This continuous brain stimulation has been tested in depression before, but trial results have been mixed, possibly because the responsible brain circuits are unclear and can vary from person to person.

In an attempt to help Sarah, the Scangos team began by recording the electrical activity of ten different parts of her brain as they surveyed her mood, for ten days. Sarah had suffered from depression since childhood, which many drug treatments and electroconvulsive therapy failed to relieve. Before the operation, she had suicidal thoughts several times an hour …

Investigation revealed that when Sarah’s symptoms were at their peak, there was a characteristic pattern of activity, known as “gamma brain waves” in her tonsils, two small structures located deep within her brain. that were previously linked to emotions.

Gamma brain waves and symptoms of depression were alleviated when the implant was activated in another region of the brain called the ventral capsule / right ventral striatum (VC / VS). ” When I first received the stimulation I felt the most intense feeling of joy and my depression was just a distant nightmare for a while. Sarah says.

In the past, researchers had hypothesized that VC / SV was probably involved in depression. It has been targeted in some of the earlier continuous brain stimulation trials, and a few people with very severe depression have had this area removed by brain surgery. ” In the context of what has happened before, this makes a lot of sense Says Ludvic Zrinzo of University College London Hospitals, who still performs such surgeries to this day.

High-frequency stimulation, as performed in this new study, is believed to reduce brain activity by preventing nearby brain cells from functioning normally, temporarily mimicking the effects of surgery. It appears that, in Sarah’s case, the stimulation reduces the activity of the right VC / VS, which attenuates the gamma brain waves in the right amygdala. The scans (fMRI) also showed that these two structures are strongly connected in his brain.

Stealthy and efficient

After the initial investigation, the team implanted two permanent electrodes connected so that the one in the VC / VS only fires when the other detects gamma waves in the amygdala. It turns on about 300 times a day for 6 seconds, and has been set to a lower intensity, so Sarah doesn’t notice it. ” We don’t want this to disrupt his life », Explains Scangos.





Sarah noticed a general improvement in her mood when the device was activated. ” It was a gradual process, where my outlook on the world changed “, she says. ” Over time, there was this virtuous cycle upwards – everything just got easier and easier. Hobbies became enjoyable again. Today, a year after starting therapy, the device kept my depression at bay “. Scangos now plans to use the same approach on 11 other people.

The results are impressive, but we shouldn’t assume it will work for everyone, says Keyoumars Ashkan of King’s College Hospital in London. “ It is possible that everyone’s brain circuits involved in mood are slightly different. “.

The early results of the continuous brain stimulation technique were also impressive, but randomized trials have shown that not enough people show improvement for the approach to be used on a large scale.

This latest version of brain stimulation is also expensive and labor intensive, requiring several days of investigation and two major surgeries. Yet the same approach is already being used for people with epilepsy, who need recordings in multiple regions of the brain to determine where their seizures begin, before having surgery to destroy the defective tissue. ” If you have the time and effort to study an individual then you could make this therapy very personalized. Ashkan says. ” This is what is so exciting about it all “.

Source: Nature Medicine