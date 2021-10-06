A poll gives for the first time Eric Zemmour qualified in the second round of the presidential election

The essayist, who has not yet declared himself, overtakes the National Rally candidate, Marine Le Pen, in an interactive Harris survey for Challenges.

Eight long years. For the first time since April 2013, Marine Le Pen is not given in the second round of the presidential election in a poll. The lack of steam in his support since his party’s failure to conquer a region in the last local elections, combined with the dazzling dynamic that carries the essayist Eric Zemmour led to their two curves intersecting, this Wednesday, in a Harris Interactive poll for the weekly Challenges.

Behind the Head of State, always given comfortably in the lead of the first round (with 24 to 27%), it is now the still non-candidate, Eric Zemmour, who comes in second position and is thus given in the second round with 17 to 18% of voting intentions. And this, regardless of the name of the candidates on the starting line. The author of French suicide (2014, Albin Michel) now attracts 30% of voters of Marine Le Pen in 2017 and 31% of those of François Fillon. Given between 15 and 16% of voting intentions, the candidate supported by the National Rally continues her tumble. She will have lost 13 points in four months, according to figures from the same institute in June.





Within the right, all the contenders are down: Xavier Bertrand is still in the lead with 13% of voting intentions (-1) against 11 for Valérie Pécresse (-1) and 7 for Michel Barnier (-1 ). The candidate of rebellious France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, lost again the two points he had acquired after his debate against the essayist Eric Zemmour, to return to 11%.

On the left, the socialist candidate, Anne Hidalgo, and the ecologist Yannick Jadot, are struggling to decide with 6 to 7% of voting intention, still according to the same Harris Interactive study. No other application exceeds 2%.

In the second round, Xavier Bertrand is the only one to touch the score of Emmanuel Macron with 49% of intentions against 51 for the head of state. Paradoxically, with 47%, Marine Le Pen achieved one of her best scores in the second round against the president. Eric Zemmour who arouses more rejection, according to the institute, would reach 45% of the vote against 55% for Emmanuel Macron.