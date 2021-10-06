a sober and affordable Android tablet for everyday use

In demand again during the Covid period, tablets are experiencing renewed interest from consumers. It did not take more for Nokia to take the plunge and return to the Android slate market with its T20 … a well-equipped tablet on paper despite its low price.

The Android tablet sector is starting to regain color. Formerly alone or almost alone in this market, Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo have recently been confronted with stiffer competition… because enticed by a clear resurgence of consumer interest, sufficient to boost sales by 53% between 2020 and 2021. After the launch of the very good Xiaomi Pad 5, tested by us, so here is Nokia joining the party with its T20.

This new tablet marks the return of the Scandinavian manufacturer on the Android slate market after several years of absence. It had been the subject of persistent rumors in recent weeks, before being mentioned at the end of September by the official channels of Nokia. An appointment on October 6 was then made by the brand, for a presentation in due form: here we are.

A modest, but well-balanced technical sheet

Without shaking up the market, this new Nokia T20 makes a pretty good impression. There is a bright (400 nits announced) 10.4-inch 2K (1200 by 2000 pixels) LCD screen, behind which a Chinese UNISOC Tiger T610 processor works in silence. The latter includes 2 Cortex A75 cores and 6 Cortex A55 cores and is associated with 3 or 4 GB of RAM depending on the configuration chosen. The Nokia T20 benefits for the rest of 32 or 64 GB of expandable storage up to 512 GB via a microSD port.

The new Nokia tablet is powered by an 8200 mAh battery compatible with 15W charging (only a 10W charger will be provided, however, Nokia specifies) and will have Android 11 out of the box. Nokia promises 3 years of security updates and two major Android updates.





Side photo, it will be necessary to be satisfied with a dorsal sensor of 8 Mpx with autofocus and flash, while a module of 5 Mpx is housed in front. It is compatible with facial identification and comes with two microphones and two speakers. The tablet’s connectivity is based on a USB-C port and a headphone jack, and its connectivity is limited to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. A 4G option is however topical.

On the design side, Nokia promises the same quality of assembly as on its latest smartphones, but with an obviously larger format. The T20 itself does not exceed 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8 mm for 470 grams, thanks to its sandblasted aluminum chassis. Finally, we will note the presence of an IP52 certification which should ensure a certain resistance to dust and drops.

Nokia T20 price and release date in France

The Nokia T20 is announced in France at 239.90 euros in version 4 GB of RAM / 64 GB of storage and Wi-Fi, while the 4G compatible model goes up to 259.90 euros. Nokia has also announced a few accessories for its tablet, including a reinforced protective case. We do not yet know its price.