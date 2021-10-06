a thousand demonstrators under an autumnal drizzle

By Pierre Penin – p.penin@sudouest.fr

Posted on 10/05/2021 2:24 PM

Updated 10/05/2021 at 5:09 p.m.

Employment and purchasing power, but also pensions, mobilized a relatively large procession, this Tuesday, October 5

A thousand demonstrators under the intermittent drizzle of this Tuesday, October 5. The national strike movement experienced, in Bayonne, a satisfactory decline for the organizing inter-union (1). Jobs and wages formed the backbone of a packed agenda. “There are too many themes today,” whispered Francis Charpentier, an activist from the South union. A way of deploring the number of open social fronts.

Michel joins the CGT mines energy. Her retirement pension allows her couple to live modestly: “My wife worked in the restaurant business. She gets 168 euros for a lifetime of work. He sees the pension reform coming with a dirty eye. The ending quinquennium leaves little time before the presidential election, it will be the business of the next term. Mail he fears the extension of the contribution period. “What they want is to reduce pensions. “

Pandora papers

He thinks of “unemployed workers”. The unemployment insurance reform, which entered into force on October 1, seems unfair to him. “The unemployed will lose on average 17% on their allowance. This is true for the 41% of those who will enter the device by September 2022. The figure is calculated by Unedic, the organization managing unemployment benefit. Note that these people will be able to receive a benefit for fourteen months on average, against eleven before the reform. “Certainly, but loans, rents, daily life are not going down. “





The refrain on the unemployed who would prefer the allowance to the salary insupports Michel. “It’s an ultra-minority phenomenon that we are focusing on. “Maya, a nurse irritated by the compulsory vaccination and the health pass, completes the remarks a few blocks later:” I did not hear too much from our leaders on the scandal of tax fraud. Allusion to the “Pandora papers”, the revelation of an international consortium of journalists on the evasion in tax havens of more than 11 trillion dollars on a global scale.

Determinism

I have a 30 year old daughter who works but I have to help. She struggles. This world no longer ensures a better condition for the new generations than the previous ones

Francis Charpentier deplores “the popular classes increasingly in difficulty” and “the increase in inequalities”. “This is unacceptable,” he scolds. For him, “it is today that we must mobilize, not next April”. The protester would like to see the vox populi heard, while the presidential ballot points.

Fabienne is a teacher and “angry”. She testifies to “social reproduction” at work, from her point of view as a prof. “I have classes of 35 students, little means for them. Social differences at the outset make up cultural differences which only disappear at the margins. “It’s not equal opportunity! She is also a worried mother. “I have a 30-year-old daughter who works but I have to help. She struggles. This world no longer ensures a better condition for the new generations than the previous ones. “

(1) CGT, FO, Solidaires, FSU, Fidl, MNL, UNEf and UNL form the intersyndicale. Locally, LAB also fed the procession.