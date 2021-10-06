a Wear OS watch with 45 days of battery life thanks to two screens

Mobvoi presented a new connected watch in China, the TicWatch Pro X, promising up to 45 days of battery life.

While the first connected watches under Wear OS 3 are now available on the market with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, the Chinese manufacturer Mobvoi, a long-standing partner of Google, announced on Tuesday the arrival of a new connected watch , the TicWatch Pro X.

This new TicWatch Pro X in fact clearly takes its inspiration from the side of the TicWatch Pro 3. The watch is equipped with the same 1.39 inch diameter Oled screen displaying 454 x 454 pixels with a secondary FSTN screen in underprint that goes allow you to display relevant information in battery saving mode. As for other features, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro X benefits from a Snapdragon 4100 chip, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. The watch has a 577 mAh battery capable of running it for up to 45 days thanks to its energy saving mode and the FSTN screen, which is much more energy efficient.





Complete connectivity

For health measurements, the TicWatch Pro X can count on an analysis of the oxygen saturation in the blood as well as continuous monitoring of the heart rate. The watch is also capable of keeping track of 20 sports activities and also has a GPS on board to record the track of the workouts. On the connectivity side, in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the TicWatch Pro X also has 4G compatibility thanks to eSIM – with calls from the watch – as well as NFC, useful for contactless payment.

Mobvoi’s new watch benefits from two buttons on the right side, which does not prevent it from being protected against immersion as indicated by its IP68 certification.

On the operating system side, however, while we could have hoped here for a first Mobvoi connected watch under Wear OS 3, Wear OS 2 is still on board. As a reminder, Mobvoi will update its TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 next year. We can therefore hope that it will be the same for the TicWatch Pro X.

For now, the TicWatch Pro X has only been announced in China where it will be offered at a price of 2399 yuan, or 322 euros. It is still unclear whether Mobvoi intends to launch this new digital hit in Europe.