Afghanistan resumes issuing passports, first since Taliban seizure

The offices where passports are issued had been closed since the Taliban came to power in Kabul in mid-August.

Hope is reborn for Afghans who feel threatened. With the reopening on Wednesday, October 6, of the passport service in Kabul, the latter can once again hope to be able to leave their country soon and flee the new Taliban regime. Hundreds of them rushed to the passport-issuing offices, closed since the Taliban took power in mid-August, to file an application.

This reopening is a test of the goodwill of the Taliban, who have made a commitment to the international community to let their compatriots with valid visas leave.

The Taliban are trying to revive the administrative machine, while officials have mostly not been paid for several months. The head of the passport service, Alam Gul Haqqani, assured AFP that his employees had received their salaries.





“Male and female employees are back to work”, he said. According to him, his service is able to issue 6,000 passports per day and meet the demand.