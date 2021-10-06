after 13 years of doubts, this theory finally confirmed by Ubisoft

For more than 17 years, the series far cry Ubisoft honors its antagonists. While the sixth main opus of the saga is due out this Thursday, a theory that is more than a decade old has just been confirmed by the publisher. It is through a new documentary that this theory has finally found its answer.

a theory finally confirmed

This Friday, explosive FPS fans will undoubtedly take the direction of the fictional island of Yara, the scene of clashes between the local guerrillas and its dictator Anton Castillo (played by actor Giancarlo Esposito), on the occasion of the release of Far cry 6. Sixth installment in the main series and 12th iteration of the saga as a whole, Far cry 6 above all highlights its antagonist. And for good reason, in far cry, the star is not the main hero, but the villain. This new opus is no exception to this rule, just like its predecessors before it.

Thus, in Far cry 2, released in 2008 on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, players embody a foreign mercenary whose mission is none other than to eliminate a prominent arms dealer called “the Jackal”. Shortly after the game’s release, the first theories flourished online as to its true identity. According to the players of the time, the Jackal would be none other than Jack Carver, protagonist of the first far cry. The physical resemblance between the two men then put the players in doubt. Doubts subsequently fueled by their strikingly similar origins, then almost confirmed by a datamining of the game files revealing the Jackal’s texture packs bearing the mention “jackcarver”.





But so far, nothing helps: Ubisoft is not spitting it out. It took the beginning of October 2021 for the truth to come to light during a documentary produced by IGN on the antagonists of the saga. Clint Hocking, Creative Director of Far cry 2 still at Ubisoft after a brief stint at LucasArts, Valve and Amazon Games, finally confirmed this theory. You probably guessed it at the time, but the Jackal and Jack Carver are one and the same. According to Hocking, the initial objective was to bring back a Jack Carver traumatized by the events of the first opus who had then sank into violence.

Mass is said, it remains to be seen whether Anton Castillo will be as memorable as the other protagonists of the series. At any rate, rumors already echo this Far cry 6, pointing to the resemblances between his son, Diego, and Vaas, the big bad of Far cry 3. Is Vaas just the older version of Anton’s son? It’s possible. Hypothetical answer in the coming months, even the next years. As for you, Did you guess that Jack Carver and the Jackal were the same person? Do not hesitate to respond to us via the survey below and the comment section.