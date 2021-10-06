After blackout, whistleblower Frances Haugen promises another tough day for Facebook

Barely recovered from this unprecedented exit, Facebook will remain in the headlines for the third day in a row with the hearing of the former house engineer before the Committee on Commerce of the US Senate

Facebook will experience another difficult day this Tuesday, October 5, the day after a giant blackout that paralyzed its platforms, with the parliamentary hearing of a whistleblower who will expose the abuses of the group and demand from the US Congress to better regulate it.

“Yesterday […] for more than five hours, Facebook was not used to sow division, destabilize democracies and help young girls and young women feel bad in their bodies ”, was to say the engineer Frances Haugen at the opening of his hearing before a senatorial committee. The 37-year-old computer scientist was referring to the gigantic outage that shut down the two social networks and the two messengers of the giant in Menlo Park, California, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

The incident suspended the vast ecosystem that was created around Facebook and its platforms, recalling, if necessary, their omnipresence, with 3.5 billion users worldwide.

Facebook’s “damage”

Barely recovered from this unprecedented exit, Facebook will remain in the headlines for the third day in a row with the hearing of Frances Haugen before the Committee on Commerce of the US Senate. Sunday, this former product manager, who left the company in May, had shown for the first time with her face uncovered during an interview broadcast by the CBS channel and had already carried out a first assault against her former employer.

“I am here today because I believe that Facebook products are damaging children, sowing division and weakening our democracy,” Frances Haugen was to say at the opening of her hearing. The engineer relies on her two years spent with the company, but also on thousands of documents that she took with her last spring.





Already presented, in part, by the Wall Street Journal in mid-September, they show that Facebook researchers have highlighted the fact that some teenage Instagram users are even less comfortable with their bodies than they were not previously. Frances Haugen also affirms that Facebook removed, after the American presidential election, filters against disinformation, to encourage an increase in the number of visits to its platforms. The latter were then used by Internet users to prepare for the January 6 rally in Washington which led to an intrusion on the Capitol.

“I took the initiative because I realized a frightening truth: hardly anyone outside of Facebook knows what’s going on inside Facebook. The management of the company hides vital information from the public, the US government, its shareholders and governments around the world. ”

Facebook has stepped up efforts to try to contain the fire. “If we were a society that didn’t care about safety, we wouldn’t be doing this kind of research,” Facebook vice president Monika Bickert said Monday of studies showing that the mental health of some young girls is affected by Instagram.

As for the impact of the social network on the political climate, which Facebook has not done enough to control according to Frances Haugen, another vice-president, Nick Clegg, had judged Sunday “too easy to seek a technological explanation for the polarization politics in the United States ”. The stake for Facebook lies in its image, already tarnished by repeated scandals, in particular the Cambridge Analytica affair in 2018, and in the impetus that these revelations could give to Congress to try to legislate.

The company “does not know how to regulate itself,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Monday. These documents “prove the concerns […] about the power the network giants have amassed ”.