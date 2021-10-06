After branches, banks attack their ATMs

BNP Paribas, Société Générale and Crédit-Mutuel are considering the merger of their network of vending machines. A first whose aim is to strengthen the profitability undermined by retail banks.

It is a revolution in the ultra-competitive retail banking sector in France. Three establishments, BNP Paribas, Société Générale and Crédit-Mutuel are planning to merge their network of vending machines, or 15,000 ATMs (automatic ticket machines) out of 48,000 in total in France. Goal of the maneuver: to seek profitability in a retail bank increasingly under pressure.

DABS that are expensive and yield little

Banks are trying by all means to cut their costs. However, ATMs are expensive. It takes between 25,000 and 32,000 euros per year all costs combined (maintenance, supplies, rental of the premises …).

Above all, ATMs are paying less and less. In France, in fact, the use of cash is eroding. A movement that has further accelerated with the Covid and the rise of contactless payment. According to the Groupement des Cartes Bancaires, cash withdrawals fell 23% last year and according to a recent Panorabanques study, the French now make less than two withdrawals per month.





“It is on card payments that banks earn money, but for them, cash is a deficit item. They lose more than they gain”, underlines an expert.

Remove ATMs without creating banking deserts

In this context, several options were considered. The idea, once evoked, of charging more expensive withdrawals has been abandoned. “Too sensitive to customers,” says a senior banking official.

Another option: the banks could each on their side remove ATMs, but that would take the risk of creating banking deserts and making local elected officials scream, very attached to access to cash. Hence this project: merging all the distributors of the three banks would make it possible to eliminate them while preserving the access points and linking the territory. It is all the easier since the three groups are complementary: Societe Generale and BNP Paribas are very present in urban areas. Crédit-Mutuel is very well established in rural areas.

Concretely, a customer can go to any distributor of one of the three networks to carry out his operations: cash withdrawal, check remittance or even issuing a RIB.

However, nothing is definitely arbitrated. The three groups give themselves until the end of the year to decide. The time to assess “IT feasibility”, tells us one of the three banks at the heart of the project, but also to discuss it with elected staff and representatives of local communities. The project is also not closed. Other banks could take part. Either way, no common distributor will see the light of day before 2023.