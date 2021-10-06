After Emmanuel Macron’s words, Algiers taxes France with “memorial bankruptcy”

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in an official statement on August 24, 2021. FATEH GUIDOUM / AP

AlthoughEmmanuel Macron called on Tuesday to“Appeasement”, the tension does not weaken between France and Algeria. Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said Wednesday, October 6, that the diplomatic crises opposing France to his country and to Mali, were part of a “Memorial bankruptcy”, according to comments broadcast by Malian television.

The Algerian foreign minister met with the Malian transitional leaders in Bamako on Tuesday. In these statements, he referred to the crisis between Paris and Algiers, triggered by the remarks made by Mr. Macron, revealed by The world, evoking a system “Politico-military” in power in Algeria, who would maintain a “Memorial rent”.

These tensions have, moreover, coincided with the tensions between France and Mali, Algeria’s neighbor and another former French colony. The situation worsened on September 25, after a speech at the UN in which the Malian transitional prime minister, Choguel Kokalla Maïga, accused France, militarily engaged in Mali since 2013, of“Abandonment in mid-flight” to justify a possible recourse to the Russian private company Wagner.





Macron, not mentioned by name

“Our foreign partners need to decolonize their own history”, declared Ramtane Lamamra. ” They [les partenaires étrangers de l’Algérie] need to free themselves from certain attitudes, certain behaviors, certain visions which are intrinsically linked to the inconsistent logic carried by the supposed civilizing mission of the West, which has been the ideological cover used to try to pass crime against the humanity that was the colonization of Algeria, the colonization of Mali and the colonization of so many African peoples ”, he continued.

The Algerian minister described this ” decolonization “ like a ” priority “ so that the “Memorial bankruptcy”, manifested, according to him, by the recent French remarks towards Algeria and Mali, could “To become healthy through unconditional mutual respect, respect for our sovereignty, respect for our decision-making independence”. He did not, however, mention Mr. Macron by name but spoke of a “Memorial bankruptcy, which is unfortunately intergenerational among a certain number of actors in French political life, sometimes at the highest levels”, and “Which pushes the relations of official France with some of our countries in unfortunate crisis situations”.

Mr. Lamamra also spoke of “Active solidarity” with Mali, where Algeria is a key player in the security and multidimensional crisis that the country has been going through for nearly ten years, in particular as the sponsor of the peace agreement signed in 2015, the application of which leaves much to be desired . The Malian authorities, for their part, summoned the French ambassador to Bamako on Tuesday to express their “Indignation” after the very vigorous criticisms of Mr. Macron following Mr. Maïga’s speech at the UN.