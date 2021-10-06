After Evergrande, Fantasia, the other Chinese real estate group on the verge of bankruptcy

After the threat Evergrande, the real estate giant on the verge of bankruptcy, which hangs over the Chinese economy, it is the turn of another promoter to threaten to collapse. With 205.7 million dollars (177 million euros) of unpaid debts announced Monday, the slate of the Fantasia Holdings group is certainly less than that of Evergrande (260 billion euros) but this new financial earthquake continues to fuel fears of a Chinese crash that could have a domino effect on global financial centers. Above all, these time bombs raise questions about the veracity of the financial information transmitted by the companies.

This announcement comes as the management company Country Garden Services Holdings has indicated for its part that a subsidiary of Fantasia had not repaid a loan of 700 million yuan (93 million euros), foreseeing a possible default of the group. Shenzhen-based real estate.

The rating agency Fitch said in a statement that, although the media indicated that Fantasia had not honored a previous payment to bondholders, this “does not appear to have been mentioned in the company’s financial reports.”

“We believe that the existence of these obligations means that the company’s liquidity position could be tighter than we anticipated,” writes Fitch. “In addition, this incident casts doubt on the transparency of the company’s financial information,” said the rating agency.

Also, the agency downgraded Fantasia’s rating from B to CCC-Monday, a decision that highlights the possibility of a default.

The chain reactions feared by Beijing

In addition, S&P downgraded the rating of another Chinese promoter, Sinic Holdings, believing that its “debt service capacity is almost exhausted“. Sinic was unable to meet the interest payments, which could result in” aacceleration of repayments of Sinic’s other bonds, ”S&P reported on Monday.

The Shanghai-based boss of Sinic made headlines last month when he lost more than $ 1 billion in the market collapse over concerns over Evergrande.

Zhang Yuanlin’s fortune has passed, according to Forbes, from $ 1.3 billion to $ 250.7 million on September 20, when his group had to suspend its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after its share fell 87%.





For its part, Evergrande on Monday suspended its stock market listing in Hong Kong pending an announcement of “major transaction“, a media evoking a plan of the Hong Kong developer Hopson Development Holdings for the purchase of 51% of its branch of real estate services for more than 40 billion Hong Kong dollars (4.43 billion euros).

Chinese authorities have placed the real estate sector under close scrutiny after regulators imposed last year “three red lines“, prudential ratios which aim to reduce their recourse to borrowing.

