After Evergrande, the Chinese real estate developer Fantasia in turn in the turmoil

Fantasia Holdings was unable to settle part of its debts to its creditors. Fears that the difficulties in the real estate sector will spread to the entire Chinese economy are growing.

Chinese real estate developer Fantasia is in turn in great difficulty after defaulting on its debt payment obligations, fueling concerns over the real estate sector shaken by the difficulties of Evergrande, a giant on the verge of bankruptcy.

Fantasia Holdings was unable to settle the $ 205.7 million (177 million euros) owed to its creditors on Monday, the Shenzhen-based company announced on Tuesday. This announcement comes as the management company Country Garden Services Holdings has indicated for its part that a subsidiary of Fantasia had not repaid a loan of 700 million yuan (93 million euros), foreseeing a possible default of the group. immovable.

Fears of contagion to the Chinese economy have been growing since Evergrande, the country’s most indebted private real estate developer, struggles with debt of some 260 billion euros and heads for restructuring. Evergrande on Monday suspended its trading in Hong Kong pending an announcement of a “major transaction”, a media referring to a plan by Hong Kong developer Hopson Development Holdings to buy 51% of its real estate services arm for more than 40 billion Hong Kong dollars (4.43 billion euros).





Ratings degraded by agencies

Fantasia is a much smaller market player than Evergrande, but its struggles highlight investor concerns over corporate financial reporting. Fitch downgraded Fantasia’s rating from B to CCC-Monday, a move that highlights the possibility of a default. The rating agency added in a statement that although media reported that Fantasia failed to honor a previous payment to bondholders, it “does not appear to have been mentioned in the company’s financial reports. “. “We believe that the existence of these obligations means that the company’s liquidity position could be tighter than we anticipated,” writes Fitch.

“In addition, this incident casts doubt on the transparency of the company’s financial information,” said the rating agency.

In addition, S&P downgraded the rating of another Chinese promoter, Sinic Holdings, believing that its “debt service capacity is almost exhausted”. Sinic was unable to meet the interest payments, which could lead to an “acceleration of repayments of Sinic’s other obligations,” S&P reported on Monday.

The Shanghai-based boss of Sinic made headlines last month when he lost more than $ 1 billion in the market collapse over concerns over Evergrande. Zhang Yuanlin’s fortune rose, according to Forbes, from $ 1.3 billion to $ 250.7 million on September 20, when his group had to suspend its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after its stock plummeted by 87%. . The Chinese authorities have placed the real estate sector under close surveillance, the regulators having imposed last year “three red lines”, prudential ratios which aim to reduce their recourse to the loan.