after months of waiting, the French are ready to go on a trip again, including to distant destinations

Less than three weeks before the All Saints holidays, they will take place from Saturday 23 October to Monday 8 November, the French are starting to book stays and even more distant trips. The numbers are on the rise. However, professionals in the sector still expect half as many departures as in 2019.

The Liligo website, an airline ticket comparator, is a bit is an indicator of French travel desires. Before the appearance of Covid-19, site employees were used to half a million searches per day. Today, it is three times less, but it has indeed started to rise again since the start of the school year. “We see Dubai reappearing, which is a good destination for the end of the year because there is what we call the winter sun, confirms Guillaume Rostand, spokesperson for the site. There is also Montreal in Canada and gradually the United States. However today, for All Saints’ Day, we are still a lot between Spain, Portugal, Italy and a little bit Greece. “

“The more distant destinations are moving up in our rankings and that is a very positive sign.” Guillaume Rostand, spokesperson for the Liligo website to franceinfo

However, all is not starting again as before. The states of mind have changed and so have the formats. “Overall, the holidays were extended by two days, resumes Jean-Pierre Mas, president of travel companies. For All Saints’ Day, we are around a week’s vacation. Budgets are also increasing: + 10 to 20% compared to before the crisis. We will consume less ‘kleenex weekends’: that is to say ‘I went to Rome, I arrived on Friday evening and left on Sunday morning’. There, we will have longer trips, slower in a way, reducing the impact on the environment. “

With the reopening of the ski lifts announced a few days ago, reservations for snow have also increased, but on one condition: for departures close or very far, travelers want to be able to cancel and be refunded, if the conditions sanitary facilities were to deteriorate.



