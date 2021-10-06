Ahead of a return to profits expected in 2023, airlines widen their losses

Willie Walsh, CEO of the International Airlines Association, at its general meeting in Boston on October 5. BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS

The sky is clearing for air transport. Meeting in general assembly in Boston, the International Association of Airlines (IATA) decided to see the future in pink. According to his forecasts, the end of the crisis is in 2023, the year of the return to profits for the sector. While waiting for these better days, the companies are widening their losses. For 2021, they will reach 51.8 billion dollars (about 44.7 billion euros), after peaking at 137.7 billion in 2020.

In total, said Willie Walsh, IATA CEO, “The Covid-19 crisis will cost air transport 201 billion dollars, before the return to profits, in 2023”. Faced with an unprecedented crisis, companies have carried out severe austerity cures in order to reduce their costs: tens of thousands of jobs have been eliminated. These efforts would have been in vain without the support of the States which have put their hands in their pockets. No less than $ 243 billion in various aid has been paid to airlines, according to IATA calculations. The latter will quickly have to regain good financial health, because they will have to repay nearly $ 110 billion.





Obstacles to movement still numerous

To get back on the water and also repay their debts, the companies are calling for, if not a lifting, at least a reduction in health measures which are still hampering the restart of air transport. Objective: to bounce back by taking advantage of the desire for travel of future passengers. According to the professional association, “86% of people plan to travel within six months of the end of the crisis.” But there are still too many obstacles to movement, she regrets. “The regulations are too complex and the formalities too expensive” say travelers, according to IATA.

The general assembly in Boston was also an opportunity for companies to revise upwards their commitments to reduce their CO emissions. 2 . From now on, the sector plans to achieve carbon neutrality, that is to say “net zero emissions” by 2050. Previously, it had only committed to halving them by 2050. A promise that takes into account the expected arrival around 2035 of new-generation aircraft that could run on hydrogen. In the meantime, companies will have to gradually reduce the 660 million tonnes of CO 2 released into the atmosphere each year by air transport. A figure that represents 3% of global CO emissions 2 .