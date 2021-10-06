Alan Wake Remastered review by jeuxvideo.com

Surprise return for Alan Wake. After a stealthy appearance and obvious references in the AWE addition of Control, the latest project from the Remedy studio, the most famous video game writer goes through the remaster box. On the program: 4K visuals, reworked textures and lighting, reworked cutscenes. All in an offer that brings together both the base game and the two DLC released at the time, “The Signal” and “The Writer”. Reasons enough to dive back into it?

Test carried out on PC, PS4 Pro and PS5. Alan Wake Remastered is also available on Xbox One and Series.

The least we can say with Alan Wake is that you shouldn’t be in a hurry. Back then, five years separated the announcement of the title from its release, and the writer now returns more than ten years after his arrival on Xbox 360. And this is not a second opus that awaits the fans, but a remaster including the base game as well as the two DLCs original (but not American Nightmare). Almost false good news for the players, who have been hoping for a sequel for a long time. But one thing is certain: after the references to Alan Wake in Control: AWE – which Sam Lake, Creative Director, also evokes with this redesign via new audio comments – and this remaster, Remedy is finally testing the waters for a probable return. of his hero. As a reminder, Alan is a thriller writer who is having a good time in the town of Bright Falls, hoping to find inspiration. But, of course, not everything is going to go as planned. As his wife disappears, Wake realizes that fiction literally mixes with reality. He must save her.

Always a bestseller

With inspirations like Stephen King – of which the character is himself a fan – as well as references to works like The Birds of Alfred Hitchcock, Alan Wake is a title that pours more towards the horrific action-adventure game than the true survival horror. In “normal” difficulty mode, you will easily find resources and weapons (at least if you take the trouble to dig a bit) and the survival dimension only becomes palpable when a dozen or so enemies stand in front of you. you. Enemies that always require to be previously weakened with light, thanks to your flashlight or tools left on the road. So yes, nothing has moved on that side, but Even ten years later, Alan Wake’s pace and clashes are still going strong, the latter being stylized by slow motion during a devastating attack or a perfect dodge. In terms of progression, Remedy alternates between night phases, where monsters roam, and day, in the city of Bright Falls. A cycle that continues for the nine to ten hours of the base game, renewed by a captivating scenario and an evil force which gradually gains in power. Without forgetting a very special atmosphere, this time sublimated thanks to this remaster. The icing on the cake: there are no more ads directly integrated into the game.

Alan Wake, an up-to-date game: For players who do not know the original title, know that Alan Wake offers a two-part narration. There are the events that happen to the character (and that the player experiences at the same time as him) and those told through the pages of a novel. Pages that provide details on things that have happened, are going to happen, or are happening in parallel. Everything is very well written and perfectly read by Éric Aubrahn, actor behind the French voice of Alan Wake. A detail that greatly contributes to the atmosphere.

Alan Wake Remastered – Gloomy Woods Sublimated in 4K (PS5 Gameplay)

A revamped cover

It should not be forgotten, Alan Wake had already been the subject of a small facelift when it was released on PC in 2012, with the possibility of achieving better resolution and 60 frames per second. But in the case of this remaster, we are talking about a more extensive graphic overhaul. It’s simple, the title of Remedy appears more beautiful than ever, especially on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. Reworked textures, 4K visuals and 60 fps do the job perfectly, with lighting effects and ambient occlusion (basically rendering darkened areas) much better than in the past. Important arguments for a title which takes place almost exclusively in the dark. The woods of Bright Falls gain credibility, with a bunch of elements dancing in the breeze. You will have understood it, the artistic direction and the atmosphere of Alan Wake emerge multiplied. The results are worth a look for those who have the Xbox 360 and PC version in memory, and even more so for gamers who discover Alan Wake for the first time.

Next-gen update, performance / quality mode… The PS4 and Xbox One versions:

The base game from 2010 on Xbox 360, it is impossible for Alan Wake Remastered to skip the PS4 and Xbox One. Versions that are not left out, because on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, it is possible to play in 60 fps / 1080p thanks to a performance mode. A quality mode is also part of the game to increase the resolution with this time a framerate divided by two. Regarding the original models of these consoles, released in 2013, it will be 30 frames per second obviously in Full HD, which is already not so bad. At last, whether on Xbox or PlayStation, a free update to go from One to Series and from PS4 to PS5 is included. Finally, backup transfer is obviously supported.

If you’re ever wondering, we haven’t seen any difference between the PC and PS5 / Xbox Series versions. Only the PS4 and Xbox One versions show a small delay, with more aliasing and a less striking result. Besides, we’re not going to hide it, but Despite these improvements, Alan Wake Remastered still sometimes smacks of the 2010s. Especially for everything related to animations and faces, although their modeling has been improved in the meantime (Alan Wake no longer sports his legendary face of cake). But also for silly things like menus or the reticle which indicates an interaction. We also noted some slowdowns during the cutscenes, the slight overhaul of which is in the order of detail. The objective of Remedy and Epic Games has above all been to sublimate the basic adventure, which today still holds sway. It’s even surprising how well Alan Wake’s unfolding has survived the test of time.. Without hesitation, a game to do or to redo.

Alan Wake Remastered – Unsettling Arrival at Bright Falls (PC Gameplay)

Conclusion



Strong points Graphic redesign that is worth the detour

More striking atmosphere than ever

Adventure still so well conducted

French version of very good quality

Good lifespan (10h without DLC)

Bye bye Alan’s cake face Weak points Some aspects lagging behind for 2021

The absence of the American Nightmare DLC

It doesn’t take much to plunge back into Alan Wake with pleasure. With updated graphics and more striking than in the past (4K, 60 fps, ambient occlusion / reworked light effects, cutscenes and slightly reworked faces), Remedy’s “Stephen King-esque” world is getting more vibe and feel. credibility. The crossing of the landscapes of Bright Falls, day and night, is even more mesmerizing, giving more body and weight to a storyline and a rhythm certainly unchanged, but still as effective. The icing on the cake: there are no more in-game ads and the two DLCs released at the time, “The Signal” and “The Writer”, are in the game. Of course, this is “only” a remaster here, and the weight of the years is felt from time to time, especially for the animations and the rendering of faces. In short, a very pleasant return for those who had already finished the game at the time. A must for others.